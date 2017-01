V3Fights: Ware vs. Mitchell Results

V3 Fights: Ware vs. Mitchell Results

Steven Gagnon is cageside for Team @MMAmadhouse

V3 Fights: Ware vs. Mitchell fight card

Isaac Ware vs. Bryce Mitchell 145 lbs

Jesse Parker vs. Shane Bridges 125 lbs

Greg Hussey vs. Daniel Byrum 145 lbs

Raheam Forest vs. Khalil Boyd 185 lbs

Parker Inman vs. Terry Johnson 185 lbs

Reggie Adams vs. Brian Mitchell 155 lbs

Dakota McFerson vs. Thomas Clingan 265 lbs

Paul Kimble vs. Jeffery Skelton – Paul Kimble defeats Jeffery Skelton by tko in 41 secs in 1st rd

Cody Waddel vs. Aaron Graf 125 lbs – Cody Waddel KO’s Aaron Graf in 1:43 in 3rd Rd

***Fights Subject to change***