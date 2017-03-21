Uroš Jurišic signs FFC deal and fights at FFC 29 in Ljubljana!

Final Fight Championship inked a deal with Slovenia’s prospect Uroš Jurišic (5-0)!

The undefeated fighter from Ljubljana is to have his first FFC appearance already in a month at FFC 29 in his hometown. The name of his opponent is yet to be announced.

Prior to the event, the promotion will be holding a special pre-fight press conference at Austria Trend Hotel (Dunajska cesta 154, Ljubljana) on Wednesday, March 22 in Ljubljana beginning at 1 p.m. Jurišic will be joining the attendees as well.

FFC 29: Champion vs. Champion is set to feature a main event between Slovenia’s own lightweight champ Samo Petje against FFC welterweight top dog Eyevan Danenberg. This will be a first time in the FFC history that a fighter got a chance to become a champion in two divisions with Danenbergs’ title at stake.

Jurišic started his MMA career in 2012 and he still undefeated. Two years ago he participated at UFC’s The Ultimate Fighter reality show representing American Top Team. This 24-year-old fighter also had a lot of problems with injuries and he returned to the cage last month at CFC 3 event after a longer hiatus. However, he proved he is in top shape by defeating Vaso Bakocevic via stoppage in the first round.