Urijah Faber (and more) in the Slammer TOMORROW 5/13

Portland, OR – FCFF fight fans are getting a bonus on Saturday, May 13th at Rumble @ The Roseland 92. The main card of Submission Underground 4 will weigh in live during Rumble 92 just before the FCFF’s Welterweight Superfight and Heavyweight Championship bout.

Rumble ticket holders will see some verbal fireworks between Jake Shields and Dillon Danis. Their SUG4 match-up has been creating an enormous amount of buzz on social media.

“We’re going out there to take

each other out.”

– Jake Shields

Click on this link to view the promotional SUG4 video on the facebook event page.

The Submission Underground 4 Main Card

All weighing in on Saturday, May 13th during the FCFF’s “Rumble @ The Roseland 92” event

Dillon Danis VS Jake Shields

Paulo Miyao VS Urijah Faber

Nathan Orchard VS Mike Perez

John Combs VS Gilbert Burns

Remember You can buy tickets at the door for Rumble @ The Roseland 92 at the Roseland theater on Saturday, May 13th starting at 6pm. Fights begin at7pm.