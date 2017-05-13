Urijah Faber (and more) in the Slammer TOMORROW 5/13

Urijah Faber (and more) in the Slammer TOMORROW 5/13
All fights are subject to change without notice.
SUG4 Superstars Weigh in During Rumble 92 on Saturday  

 

Portland, OR – FCFF fight fans are getting a bonus on Saturday, May 13th at Rumble @ The Roseland 92. The main card of Submission Underground 4 will weigh in live during Rumble 92 just before the FCFF’s Welterweight Superfight and Heavyweight Championship bout.

 

Rumble ticket holders will see some verbal fireworks between Jake Shields and Dillon Danis. Their SUG4 match-up has been creating an enormous amount of buzz on social media.

 

“We’re going out there to take

each other out.”

– Jake Shields 

 

Click on this link to view the promotional SUG4 video on the facebook event page.

 

The Submission Underground 4 Main Card

All weighing in on Saturday, May 13th during the FCFF’s “Rumble @ The Roseland 92” event

 

Dillon Danis VS Jake Shields
Paulo Miyao VS Urijah Faber
Nathan Orchard VS Mike Perez
John Combs VS Gilbert Burns

 

Remember You can buy tickets at the door for Rumble @ The Roseland 92 at the Roseland theater on Saturday, May 13th starting at 6pm. Fights begin at7pm.

 

 
About the FCFF
The FCFF is Oregon’s oldest and most respected mixed martial arts promotions company. It’s signature event “Rumble @ The Roseland” was established in 2001 at Roseland theater in downtown Portland. The FCFF has grown across the state, hosting events from Pendleton, Oregon to the Coast. Most recently, the FCFF has established the “Battle at the Mountain” series in partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino. The FCFF has been featured countless times across the MMA media landscape including being called the ‘golden gloves of MMA’ by Inside MMA, a nationally broadcast commentary sports program. 

