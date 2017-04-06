Updated Fight Cards and Photos From Today’s Bellator 176 and Bellator Kickboxing 5 Press Conference

PHOTOS FROM TODAY’S BELLATOR 176 AND BELLATOR KICKBOXING 5 PRESS CONFERENCE

EVENT SET TO TAKE PLACE SATURDAY IN TORINO, ITALY

ADDITIONAL PHOTOS – CREDIT BELLATOR/LUCAS NOONAN

TORINO, ITALY – Fighters from both Bellator 176: Carvalho vs. Manhoef 2 and Bellator Kickboxing 5 converged on the historic Comune di Torino for the official press conference for the events taking place at the Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy. In addition to the fighters, Bellator President Scott Coker, along with Okatagon President Carlo DiBlasi and Torino Minister of Sport Roberto Finardi, all spoke about Saturday nights anticipated card.

Bellator 176: Carvalho vs. Manhoef 2 airs this Saturday, April 8 on Spike at 3 p.m. ET and will be immediately followed by Bellator Kickboxing 5, which airs at 5 p.m. ET. Tickets for the event are available now at www.oktagon.it and include access to an Oktagon Kickboxing event in addition to both Bellator events.

Bellator 176 is headlined by a middleweight championship fight pitting Rafael Carvalho (13-1) against Melvin Manhoef (30-13-1, 2 NC) and also features Russia’s Anastasia Yankova (4-0) versus Elina Kallionidou (5-1).

Bellator Kickboxing 5 will feature a lightweight bout between “The Doctor” Giorgio Petrosyan (83-2-2, 1NC), who takes on Romanian veteran Amansio Paraschiv (23-5-1) and Bellator Kickboxng Women’s Flyweight World Champion Denise Kielholtz (46-3), who is set to defend her belt for the first time against ISKA and WKU World Champion Martine Michieletto (34-12-5).

Updated Bellator 176: Carvalho vs. Manhoef 2 Main Card:

Middleweight World Title Bout: Rafael Carvalho (13-1) vs. Melvin Manhoef (30-13-1, 2 NC)

Women’s Catchweight Fight: Anastasia Yankova (4-0) vs. Elina Kallionidou (5-1)

Lightweight Feature Fight: Djamil Chan (12-3) vs. Valeriu Mircea (13-4)

Lightweight Feature Fight: Samba Coulibaly (11-4) vs. Mihail Nica (5-0)

Updated Bellator Kickboxing 5 Main Card:

Lightweight Feature Fight: Giorgio Petrosyan (83-2-2, 1NC) vs. Amansio Paraschiv (23-5-1)

Women’s Flyweight World Title Bout: Denise Kielholtz (46-3) vs. Martine Michieletto (34-12-5)

Catchweight Feature Fight: Nando Calzetta (45-9) vs. John Wayne Parr (95-32)

Welterweight Feature Fight: Mustapha Haida (45-5-2) vs. Enriko Kehl (45-11-1)

Featherweight Feature Fight: Gaston Bolanos (8-1) vs. Luca D’isanto (36-13-4)

