United Fight Alliance is Proud to Present XFN 13: Tournament of Titans Finale

Ft. Lauderdale, FL – February 16, 2017 – – Xtreme Fighting Nation (“XFN”) Tournament of Titans will be the premier event in South Florida on Saturday night, February 18th at the Bahia Mar in Fort Lauderdale, FL. United Fight Alliance (“UFA”) is thrilled to bring the culmination of this exciting featherweight tournament to all of it’s networks across the country. The finals are set and what started with 16 of the nation’s top featherweights from across the country is now down to the main event featuring the Blackzillian’s Tywan “Speedy” Claxton vs. TFL MMA’s Devin “Belvedere Goon” Dorsey. The winner of the tournament will receive a contract for their pro-debut with Titan FC, will be featured on UFC Fight Pass and will be awarded a $6,000 NuCalm Neuro-Science System.

CEO of United Fight Alliance, Jay Adams stated, “I love the tournament format because you see monsters developing in each draw and it becomes very interesting to speculate on which skill sets will defeat which. In this tournament final we have Tywan “Speedy” Claxton, an undefeated fighter who has never been submitted and is knocking guys out versus Devin “Belvedere Goon” Dorsey, a submission specialist punishing his opponents with the guillotine. He already has 7 subs and 2 in this tournament as well. “Double D” is the perfect test for the young Blackzillian Claxton. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the famous names from his school showed up to support him on this big night.”

In addition to the tournament finale, XFN 13 will feature thirteen other exciting fights including returning favorites Vik Dixit vs. Michael Rodrigues as well as the return of “Polish Power,” Mike Szatkowski. Daniel Key, president of Xtreme Fighting Nation remarked, “There’s lots of excitement going in to XFN13. This will mark the first XFN event featuring talent from the Czech Republic and Venezuela. We’re officially recognized worldwide as a premier organization in the United States promoting MMA, and we are excited to welcome these athletes to U.S soil. With 14 fights on the card, I’m sure we’ll see a little bit of everything throughout the night!”

Tournament sponsor, NuCalm, is thrilled to be in the MMA space and to present a NuCalm system to the winner. Elite athletes use NuCalm to naturally relieve stress, promote recovery, and enhance performance. Over 32 professional sports teams now use NuCalm to help with focus and recovery. CEO, Jim Poole stated, “MMA athletes are some of the fittest athletes in the world. In this extreme sport their bodies take a beating and NuCalm is there to help with muscle recovery, healing, focus, productivity and emotional balance. Drug-free, it takes effect in minutes yet has no side-or after-effects.

For a full list of the XFN 13 fight card, visit www.facebook.com/XFNFights.

About United Fight Alliance. UFA is a one-hour MMA program that brings you the best MMA from around the world. Watch as some of the biggest names in MMA fight toe to toe in the cage. You’ll see exclusive footage, interviews and fighter profiles. United Fight Alliance features top ranked fighters, women’s fights, intense action and more. UFA and its network of shows including Brawl Call, a thirty minute MMA magazine style, behind the scenes show, are now broadcast to over 115 million homes, airing on ROOT SPORTS, SportsNet New York, Cox Spots Television, Comcast Sports Net – Chicago, Tuff TV, Rochester Sports Network and nationally on DIRECTV, Dish Network and ATT U-Verse. You can also find UFA at your favorite sports bars throughout the nation. Go to http://www. unitedfightalliance.com/ tvschedule to find airing times or check your local listings for ROOT SPORTS, Cox Spots Television, Comcast Sports Net – Chicago and TUFF TV. Tune in on DIRECTV to channel 658, 683 or 687, on Dish Network to channel 414, 426 or 428 and on ATT U-Verse to channel 1730, 1760 or 1764. For more information on UFA or Brawl Call, contact info@BrawlCall.com or go to www.UnitedFightAlliance.com or www.BrawlCall.com.

About XFN. Xtreme Fighting Nation is the elite MMA organization featuring amateur fighters. Each event brings fighters one step closer to becoming a professional and XFN has established strong relationships with professional organizations such as Titan FC and Strike Hard Promotions with two of our latest champions making their professional debut earlier this year. For more information check out www.xfnfights.com and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/xfnfights and on instagram @XFNfights. As always, the XFN events are fundraisers for the FLEOA Foundation. Proceeds assist the families of local and federal law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty. For more information, visit www.FLEOAfoundation.org. Purchase tickets online at www.XFN13.eventbrite.com

About NuCalm – Solace Lifesciences, Inc. Founded in 2002, Solace Lifesciences develops all-natural neuroscience technologies used to lower stress and improve sleep quality without drugs. NuCalm®, our flagship product, is a patented, clinically proven all-natural stress intervention system that rapidly and reliably interrupts the stress response and guides people to a deeply relaxed state. This technology is drug-free, non-invasive, and quickly “flips the switch” from acute stress and alarm to deep relaxation within minutes, allowing the body to idle in its optimal healing state. For further background, please visit: www.nucalm.com.