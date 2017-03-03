Ultimate Reborn Fight 5 is bringing MMA into the church
MMA is indeed a very democratic sport and it is not uncommon to see events trying to innovate by bringing new formats and struggles performing sites. The URF is now traditional MMA paulistano scenario, innovated in its first edition to perform a professional MMA event in a church and follows the same formula to this day, keeping the technical level of their struggles and taking a message of peace and I love the fighters and public. The unexpected junction between the church and the struggles earned the URF the title of largest Christian event of MMA in the world and prepares its fifth edition for March 10, in the old Gymnasium Portuguese today Renascer Arena, from 18 hours.
Initially the Renascer Church in Christ opened the door for them to be carried out some training at specific times to attract more people into the sport. Over time, was held the first event ever professional MMA and how the idea was very well accepted by everyone today, beyond the event, the church also has a team of fighting, Reborn Team, which is currently led by the pastor and master Roberto Pedroso, the “Pastor Jiraiya.” Over five years of existence the team has had about six thousand students and the highest result of the good work done was the revelation of Joseph Alexander, the “Zé Reborn” which has been named as one of the best fly-weights of Brazil, he led the national ranking for two years and was among major national events and with a solid career in MMA.
The main event of the evening will feature the big names of the current national scene. William Cilli, one of the big bets of the Chute Boxe team of São Paulo will face Edmilson “Cai Cai” by the lightweight division. Cilli boasts a record of 12 wins and only 4 losses. Despite the excellent school of striking, Cilli has 10 wins by submission, proving to be very versatile and complete. Edmilson already has a record of 4 wins and only 2 losses and this already undefeated for 3 fights. Also owns a good standup Edmilson like standup which can be great for the audience that will see a great duel.
In the co-main fight of the night, the star of the house, Joseph Alexander, Joe Reborn will face Nikolas “Carioca” by flies. Without acting since May 2016, Joe Reborn hopes to return to active duty with the right foot winning and convincing one of the main events of São Paulo. professional athlete since 2011, Joe will have all his experience as a key point for this duel that can mark his return to the octagon.
Other evening highlights are Gustavo Oliveira, owner of a razor sharp striking and also Wanderley “Mexican” indicated in the top five athletes in the revelation Award Osvaldo Paqueta this year. The URF takes place on March 10, from 18 hours in the old Gymnasium Portuguese, currently Renascer Arena and tickets can be purchased with the card of athletes or even in churches Reborn in Christ. See below for the card of the event so far:
Ultimate Reborn Fight 5
March 10, the Renascer Arena, from 18 hours
CARD EVENT (Subject to change)
William Cilli vs Edmilson “Cai Cai”
Joe Reborn vs Nikolas Carioca
Peter Fury vs Robby Silva
Juninho Alves vs Thiago Besourão
Paulo Paixão vs Thiago Shark
Moacir Rock vs. Adriano Korean
Wanderley Mexican vs Cicero German
Gustavo Oliveira vs Léo capoeira
Raul Small vs. Kevin Hard Bone
Hebert Brito vs Leandro Enoch
Caio Schimek vs Douglas Rock
Ultimate Reborn Fight prepara sua quinta edição mantendo a tradição de levar MMA para dentro de igreja
O MMA é de fato um esporte muito democrático e não é incomum ver eventos tentando inovar trazendo novos formatos e locais de realização das lutas. O URF, já é tradicional no cenário de MMA paulistano, inovou na sua primeira edição ao realizar um evento de MMA profissional dentro de uma igreja e segue a mesma fórmula até hoje, mantendo o nível técnico de suas lutas e levando uma mensagem de paz e amor aos lutadores e público. A inesperada junção entre a igreja e as lutas rendeu ao URF o título de maior evento cristão de MMA no mundo e prepara sua quinta edição para o dia 10 de março, no antigo Ginásio da Portuguesa, hoje Renascer Arena, a partir das 18 horas.
Inicialmente a igreja Renascer em Cristo abriu as portas para que fossem realizados alguns treinos em horários específicos para atrair mais jovens para o esporte. Com o tempo, foi realizado o primeiro evento já de MMA profissional e como a ideia foi muito bem aceita por todos, hoje, além do evento, a igreja também tem sua equipe de luta, a Reborn Team, que atualmente é liderada pelo pastor e mestre Roberto Pedroso, o “Pastor Jiraya”. Ao longo de cinco anos de existência a equipe já contou com aproximadamente seis mil alunos e o maior resultado do bom trabalho feito foi a revelação de José Alexandre, o “Zé Reborn” que já foi apontado como um dos melhores pesos-moscas do Brasil, liderou o ranking nacional por dois anos e figurou entre grandes eventos nacionais e com uma carreira sólida no MMA.
A luta principal da noite contará com dos grandes nomes do cenário nacional atual. Willian Cilli, uma das grandes apostas da equipe Chute Boxe de São Paulo enfrentará Edmilson “Cai Cai” pela divisão dos leves. Cilli ostenta um cartel de 12 vitórias e apenas 4 derrotas. Apesar da excelente escola de trocação, Cilli tem 10 vitórias por finalização, mostrando ser muito versátil e completo. Já Edmilson, tem um cartel de 4 vitórias e apenas 2 derrotas e esta invicto já há 3 lutas. Também dono de uma boa trocação Edmilson gosta da luta em pé o que pode ser ótimo para o público que verá um grande duelo.
Já na luta co-principal da noite, a estrela da casa, José Alexandre, o Zé Reborn, enfrentará Nikolas “Carioca” pelos moscas. Sem atuar desde maio de 2016, Zé Reborn espera voltar à ativa com o pé direito vencendo e convencendo em um dos principais eventos de São Paulo. Atleta profissional desde 2011, Zé terá toda sua experiência como ponto chave para este duelo que pode marcar seu retorno aos octógonos.
Outros destaques da noite ficam por conta de Gustavo Oliveira, dono de uma trocação afiadíssima e também Wanderley “Mexicano” indicado entre os cinco atletas revelação no Prêmio Osvaldo Paquetá deste ano. O URF acontece no dia 10 de março, a partir das 18 horas no antigo Ginásio da Portuguesa, atualmente Renascer Arena e os ingressos podem ser adquiridos com os atletas do card ou também nas igrejas Renascer em Cristo. Veja abaixo o card do evento até o momento:
Ultimate Reborn Fight 5
10 de Março, na Renascer Arena, a partir das 18 horas
CARD DO EVENTO (Sujeito à alterações)
Willian Cilli vs Edmilson “Cai Cai”
Zé Reborn vs Nikolas Carioca
Pedro Fúria vs Robertinho Silva
Juninho Alves vs Thiago Besourão
Paulo Paixão vs Thiago Tubarão
Moacir Rocha vs Adriano Korean
Wanderley Mexicano vs Cícero Alemão
Gustavo Oliveira vs Léo Capoeira
Raul Pequeno vs Kevin Osso Duro
Hebert Brito vs Leandro Enoque
Caio Schimek vs Douglas Rocha