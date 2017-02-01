UFC veteran Pat ‘Bam Bam’ Healy faces Saul Rogers at ACB 54

UFC veteran Pat ‘Bam Bam’ Healy faces Saul Rogers at ACB 54

The fight many UK MMA fans have been waiting to hear about has finally been signed and agreed for ACB Manchester as local talent and top lightweight fighter Saul ‘Tha Hangman’ Rogers officially has an opponent for ACB Manchester.

The man who will step into enemy territory to take on the local hero is UFC veteran, Strikeforce stand-out and former Titan FC Lightweight champion ‘Bam Bam’ Pat Healy. Healy is one of the most experienced fighters in the MMA world with a career that has seen him cut his teeth with the best in the world this will unbelievably be his 58th walk to the cage to do battle and he will have to call on all those years experience to take the win over the rising star that is Saul Rogers.

Saul was ACB’s biggest signing of 2016. Seen by many as the uncrowned champion of the UFC’s TUF series he has been on an upward trajectory that has seen him go 12 and 1 in his MMA career while currently riding a 6 fight win streak. He has a high pressure all-action style which has seen off 9 of his opponents in the very first round and with a nickname like ‘The Hangman’ it’s should be no surprise that 8 of his 12 wins have come by submission.

This is another huge fight that brings big names and top-level experience to the Manchester Arena and to the lucky fans that will get to witness it.

Tickets available NOW from £45. Ticket Link in 1st comment below.