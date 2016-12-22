UFC vet Lucas Martins vs. Croatia’s Antun Racic added to EuroFC 02

An explosive barn burner has been added to EuroFC 02 as Brazil’s KO artist Lucas Martins (18-3) will face Croatian submission ace Antun Ra?i? (18-7-2).

Martins began his career in 2011 and in the space of 15 months he was 12-0 with all but one being stoppage victories. This streak earned him a call-up to the UFC. Here he faced Edson Barboza on short notice to make his debut at UFC on FX 7.

Despite losing his first fight in the UFC he then went on a three-fight-win-streak defeating tough guys like Jeremy Larson, Junior Hernandez and the previously undefeated Alex White. During this run he earned Fight and Performance of the Night honors. Martins then dropped his next two bouts before beating Scotland’s Robert Whiteford in Croatia earlier this year. This fight was the last on his UFC contract which the promotion opted not to renew.

Since leaving the UFC the 28-year-old has won two further fights including capturing the Thunder Fights featherweight title in his native Brazil. In total the Chute Boxe fighter has an 85% finishing rate with ten TKO/KO and five submission victories on his record and he will be looking to add another finish to his record at EuroFC 02.

Looking to stop Martins’ current run will be Croatia’s Antun Ra?i?, a 27 fight veteran and number 1 ranked featherweight in the Balkin region. The 26-year-old has finished 13 of his 18 wins via submission making him one of Europe’s most dangerous submission artists.

Ra?i? is a well traveled fighter on the European MMA scene proving himself as a top contender in the M-1 promotion and also winning the FFC featherweight title since turning pro in 2009. He will now make now make his debut in the Czech Republic at EuroFC 02 and against his most highest profile opponent to date in Lucas Martins.

This fight really is a contest between two true finishers in the game. Between them they have 28 stoppage victories. With Martins being striking based and Ra?i? versed in submissions this will be an intense game of chess that could end at any moment by either man.

EuroFC 02 takes place February 11th at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.