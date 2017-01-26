Rudy McGlothlin vs Joe ‘The Caveman’ Valadez set for the main event at PYRAMID FIGHTS 1

RUDY MCGLOTHLIN (2-1) BARATA MMA

VS

JOE ‘The Caveman’ VALADEZ (4-2) WITHOUT LIMITS MMA

SET FOR THE MAIN EVENT AT PYRAMID FIGHTS 1

IT’S FIGHT WEEK!

The first inaugural event Pyramid Fight 1 is locked in for the Main Event in Searcy, AR. January 28 at the White County Fairgrounds. Entering the cage in this Main Event will be professional fighters Rudy McGlothlin (2-1) out of Barata MMA vs Joe Valadez (4-2) out of Without Limits MMA. Both these fighters train at two of the most highly recognized training camps in the state of Arkansas. In fact this whole card is loaded with the most superior training camps in the state.

Joe ‘the Caveman’ Valadez (4-2) trains out of Without Limits MMA and is no stranger fighting on the big shows. I witnessed ‘the Caveman’ making his Resurrection Fighting Alliance debut back in August 2015 in St. Louis, Mo., RFA: 28 Andrew Sanchez Vs John Poppie. Valadez fought a 3 round battle Vs Travis Draper (5-2) St. Charles MMA, which ended in a split decicsion via Draper. I personnally had the fight going the other way around. As far as I’m concerned it was a win/win outcome for ‘the Caveman’. Valadez next big show would be at Legacy FC 57 back in July 2016. Valadez secured that victory in dominate fashion choking out David Bosnick with less than a minute left in the 1st round. The biggest fight in Joe ‘the Caveman’ Valadez career, came at a Oklahoma Charity Fight Night when he toed the line with Colton Smith (7-4) Matt Larsen’s Combat Fitness Center (TUF & UFC vet) back in April 2016. Unfortunately the Caveman came up short via Unanimous Decision.

I had a chance to talk to Joe ‘the Caveman’ Valadez before his fight Saturday night.

MMAmadhouse: WHERE DID YOU GO TO SCHOOL & WHAT SPORTS DID YOU DO IN HIGH SCHOOL?

Valadez…‘Went to school in Cave City High School in Arkansas & played football.’

MMAmadhouse: HOW DID YOU GET STARTED IN MMA & WHAT’S YOUR GOALS?

Valadez… ‘Needed something to do during the off season of football, so I started training at Without Limits MMA. Don’t really have any goals other than winning Saturday night.’

MMAmadhouse: WHAT’S IT MEAN TO YOU BEING IN THIS FIRST INAUGURAL EVENT PYRAMID FIGHTS 1/MAIN EVENT?

Valadez…’It’s pretty cool to be part of the first fight card/main event for Pyramid Fights. We dont have much in this state, so it’s exciting to be headlining for the first show.’

MMAmadhouse: HOW’S YOUR TRAINING GOING & HOW HARD IS YOUR TEAM PUSHING YOU/DID YOU HAVE TO CUT A LOT OF WEIGHT FOR THIS FIGHT?

Valadez…‘Training is going good! Grinding hard everyday! The team is always pushing me to get better. I had a good amount of weight to cut, as I always do.’

MMAmadhouse: WHAT CAN THE FANS EXPECT COME SATURDAY NIGHT & IS THERE ANY THANK YOU’S OR SHOUT OUTS YOU WANT TO GIVE OUT?

Valadez…‘The fans can expect a finish Saturday night! Big thank you to my sponsors…Legendary Supplements, Cup’d Up Outdoors, Rob Roberts Custom Gun Works, Duggers Food Mart, Days Heating & Cooling.’

MMAmadhouse: THANK YOU JOE ‘THE CAVEMAN’ VALADEZ FOR TAKING THE TIME TO TALK ABOUT YOUR UPCOMING FIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT.

Family, friends & fans support Joe ‘the Caveman’ Valadez in his Professional career and The First Inaugural Event, Pyramid Fight 1 Main Event. This will no doubt be a night to remember!

ENJOY THE FIGHTS!!!

Follow on FB, Twitter & Instagram…Pyramid Fights, MMAmadhouse, ScrapSoldierClothing, Global Combat Network, Drako Sports, HR ‘Jimmy’ Baker/shakenbake3476-Instagram & Subscribe to My YouTube Channel at HR BAKER