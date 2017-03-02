TWO SEPARATE FOUR MAN TITLE FIGHT TOURNAMENTS TO KICK OFF THE 2017 AMERICAN MUAY THAI LEAGUE SEASON ,MARCH 11, 2017

March 2, 2017

March 11, 2017

Washington, D.C., U.S.A – () – The American Muay Thai League (AMTL) is back and will be starting the 2017 AMTL season with a bang onin Washington, D.C.The First AMTL event for 2017 will start off with some of the Mid-Atlantic region’s best competing in 2 separate 4-man tournaments to determine the USMTA Mid-Atlantic champion at 140lb and 147lb.There will be a 4 man tournament competing for the 147lb USMTA title when Kaleb Hunter (8 points, NC) meets Stephen Nguyen (Lotus Thai Boxing, VA) & Keeman Diop (Crazy 88, MD) faces Brian O’Halloran. There will also be a 4 man tournament at 140lbs for the USMTA Mid-Atlantic title that includes David Chun (Kaizen MMA, VA) taking on Adam McCann (8 Limbs, PA) and Chas Cody (Level Up, MD) squaring off with Jared Ferguson (Lotus Thai Boxing, VA). The winners of each tournament in their respective weight class will be taking home the USMTA Mid-Atlantic title. These bouts will take place at the Thurgood Marshall Center for Service and Heritage (TMCT) located in Washington, D.C.

In addition to the 2, Four man tournament main card, there will be an additional 8 Muay Thai bouts scheduled before the main card featuring upcoming Muay Thai prospects from the Mid-Atlantic, Southeastern, and New York regions.

Tickets for the event are available NOW priced from $45 and are only available at AMTLPromotions.com. All bouts are subject to change.