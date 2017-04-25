Two New Premier MMA Series Announced For So Cal

The Coliseum Gladiator MMA Championship Series will be staged at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and will be the first MMA amateur championship series ever held over a four month period awarding eight champions with a Inaugural Coliseum Gladiator MMA Championship Series belt. A 1,256 seat MMA venue will be built on the Coliseum’s Peristyle Plaza with the cage located directly in front of the Olympic Rings and the lighting of the Olympic Cauldron to be part of each shows opening ceremony. Eight Semi Final bouts will be staged on Saturday, July 8th and Saturday, August 5th, with Championship Finals on Saturday, September 23rd and Saturday, October 21st. Actual Venue Location 72 hours or until Friday, April 28th at 4pm to contact the Fight Club OC office and purchase the best locations prior to public sale. First row seats are just $65 with second row and beyond at $40 and $50. Just contact Drew Englebrecht at (949) 760-3131 or email him at So that fight fans in Southern California who receive Fight Club OC email alerts can have the first shot at Season Seats to either or both series, you will haveor untilto contact the Fight Club OC office and purchase the best locations prior to public sale. First row seats are just $65 with second row and beyond at $40 and $50. Just contact Drew Englebrecht at (949) 760-3131 or email him at fightpromotions@gmail.com Roy Englebrecht Promotions has retained Tony Padilla and his Spar-Star Promotions staff to be the matchmakers for these two amateur mixed martial arts series to ensure the most competitive MMA bouts each and every show. With a solid line up of Southern California amateur champions under the Spar-Star Promotions banner, fans will get to see many of these fighters in action! Individal show tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, May 2nd at 9am PST and another email alert will be sent to you as a reminder.