Two New Main Card Bouts Complete Bellator 175 on March 31

LIGHTWEIGHT FACEOFF PITTING STEVE KOZOLA AGAINST JAKE ROBERTS & FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT FEATURING NOAD LAHAT AGAINST LLOYD CARTER COMPLETES MAIN CARD OF BELLATOR 175 ON MARCH 31

LOS ANGELES –(March 15, 2017) A lightweight feature fight pitting undefeated knockout artist Steve Kozola (7-0) against Jake Roberts (7-1) and a featherweight feature clash pairing AKA phenom Noad “Neo” Lahat (10-2) against Lloyd Carter (10-8) completes the main card of Bellator 175: Rampage vs. King Mo 2 on Friday, March 31 at Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL.

The stacked main card is headlined by a heavyweight rematch pitting “Rampage” Jackson (37-11) against “King Mo” Lawal (20-6, 1 NC), as the two powerhouses look to run it back following nearly three years since their first meeting. Also featured on the Spike-televised main card is a featherweight co-main event pitting Emmanuel Sanchez (14-3) against Marcos Galvao (18-7-1) and a heavyweight battle between sluggers Sergei Kharitonov (23-6) and Chase Gormley (14-5).

Bellator 175: Rampage vs. King Mo 2 will be broadcast live and free on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Allstate Arena Box Office, as well as Ticketmaster and Bellator.com.

Please see below for a complete list of preliminary action.

Complete Bellator 175: Rampage vs. King Mo 2 Main Card:

Heavyweight Main Event: Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (37-11) vs. Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal (20-6, 1 NC)

Featherweight Feature Bout: Emmanuel Sanchez (14-3) vs. Marcos Galvao (18-7-1)

Heavyweight Feature Bout: Sergei Kharitonov (23-6) vs. Chase Gormley (14-5)

Lightweight Feature Bout: Steve Kozola (7-0) vs. Jake Roberts (7-1)

Featherweight Feature Bout: Noad Lahat (10-2) vs. Lloyd Carter (10-8)

Bellator.com-Streamed Preliminary Card:

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Joaquin Buckley (6-1) vs. Justin Patterson (9-1)

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Prince McLean (8-8) vs. Adam Maciejewski (13-6)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Damian Norris (7-2) vs. Tom Shoaff (8-2)

Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Matt Paul (2-1) vs. James Bochnoviv (5-1)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Nate Williams (25-15) vs. Manny Vazquez (9-2)

Lightweight Preliminary “VOW” Bout: J.D. Hardwick (2-0) vs. Tim Cho (4-2)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Tom Holder (Pro Debut) vs. Josh Streaker (Pro Debut)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Cory Galloway (8-7) vs. David Garcia (4-3-1)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Brian Akins (1-0) vs. Mike DeLaVega (1-2)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: James Esposito (0-1) vs. Asef Askar (Pro Debut)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Max Fuentes (2-0) vs. Brandon Shelhart (3-1)

