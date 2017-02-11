Trevin Giles Remains Undefeated with Victory over Ryan Spann on ‘AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 3’

Los Angeles – Feb. 10 2017 – Undefeated middleweight Trevin Giles (9-0) emerged victorious from his headlining battle with Ryan Spann (9-4), as he continuously delivered powerful strikes and escaped Spann’s submission attempts, such as this guillotine choke in the second round on AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 3. The co-main event ended up a bloody affair after middleweight Brendan Allen (7-1) landed several knees to Jon Kirk’s (19-13) face before the referee called a stop to the fight in the first round.

Other top highlights from tonight’s broadcast, available to embed via Twitter, include:

Thanh Le (6-1) connects with a body kick-left punch combination to knock out Alex Black (11-5)

Joel Scott (5-6) sidesteps a kick from Carlos Vera (6-1) and lands a left hook to knock him down in the second round, but Vera ultimately won by unanimous decision.

Full highlights from tonight’s broadcast are available to watch and embed via YouTube here: http://bit.ly/LFA3_Highlights

AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 3 was presented by Pat Miletich and “The Voice” Michael Schiavello, along with cageside reporter Ron Kruck, from the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Official results for LFA 3 are as follows:

Main Event – Middleweight Fight – Trevin Giles (9-0) defeated Ryan Spann (9-4) (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Co-Main Event – Middleweight Fight – Brendan Allen (7-1) defeated Jon Kirk (19-14) via TKO (referee stoppage) at 2:46 in round one.

Featherweight Fight – Thanh Le (6-1) defeated Alex Black (11-5) via TKO (strikes) at 1:43 in round one.

Bantamweight Fight – Trent Meaux (6-2-1) defeated Caio Machado (10-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Catchweight Fight (160 pounds) – Joshua Davila (7-6) defeated Ray Blodget (10-4) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Bantamweight Fight – Carlos Vera (6-1) defeated Joel Scott (5-6) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Middleweight Fight – Brian Wells (1-0) defeated Carnan Jenkins (0-1) via disqualification (illegal knee) in round two.

