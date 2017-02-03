Top Korean fighter Ham Seo-Hee supports “ROAD FC XX”, Korea’s first all-female league

February 3, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship is proud to announce that the first all-female league called “ROAD FC XX (Double X)” will begin at Xiaomi ROAD FC 037 on March 11, 2017 at the Grand Hilton Convention Center in Seoul, South Korea.

Ham Seo-Hee supports “ROAD FC XX”

The pioneer of women’s Mixed Martial arts in Korea is unquestionably “Hamderlei Silva” Ham Seo-Hee. Now approaching her tenth year as a professional MMA fighter, she is ranked as one of the best atomweights in the world, and is the first Korean woman to be signed to the UFC.

Because there were no opportunities for female fighters in Korea at the start of her career, Ham fought exclusively in Japan in DEEP, Smackgirl, Jewels, and Gladiator. She was the Deep Jewels champion when she finally had the opportunity to fight in her own country in ROAD FC in 2014.

ROAD FC is thrilled to have Ham Seo-Hee support the new women’s league, ROAD FC XX. She spoke recently about her career, and the great opportunity that Korean female fighters will now have,

“When I started my career in MMA in Korea, there weren’t a lot of female fighters here, and not many opportunities. But now ROAD FC has started a female league. I really envy the female fighters now. There used to be many more opportunities overseas than there were in Korea. Fighting overseas is really lonely. Now, we can finally hear the cheers from the Korean fans at home as they support us. I would like to see a lot of women joining ROAD FC XX.”

Now confirmed to participate in ROAD FC XX are “Schoolgirl Fighter” Lee Ye-Ji, “Wushu Queen” Lim Seo-Hee, “Little Wolf” Park Jeong-Eun, “Cage Vixen” Hong Yoon-Ha, national Muay Thai champion Shim Yoo-Ree, Taekwondo fighter Kim Hae-In, and “Female Kwon A-Sol” Kang Jin-Hee. Announcements of other fighters on the first ROAD FC XX card will be announced shortly.

Ham gave a special mention to a young talent she will be watching,

“Of the new Korean female fighters I’ve seen, I’m particularly impressed with Park Jung-Eun. It seems we have a similar style, don’t you think?”

For all the fighters on ROAD FC XX, Ham gave her encouragement,

“This is the very first all-female card in Korean history, so I think fans will be expecting a lot of excitement. For all the women lined up on this card, I hope they will meet all expectations.”

In conclusion, Ham shared her sentiments,

“If some day I come back to Korea, I hope it will be in ROAD FC XX.”

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 036

Date: Saturday, 11 February, 2017

Place: Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea

Live in Korea on MBC Sports+

Live in China on CCTV

Live in Japan on Abema

Live internationally on Epicentre.tv

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 037

Date: Saturday, 11 March, 2017

Place: Grand Hilton Convention Center, Seoul, South Korea

Live in Korea on MBC Sports+

Live in China on CCTV

Live in Japan on Abema

Live internationally on Epicentre.tv

