TOP FEATHERWEIGHTS BATTLE

@ KANSAS CITY FIGHTING ALLIANCE: 22

TOP FEATHERWEIGHTS BATTLE

@ KANSAS CITY FIGHTING ALLIANCE: 22

CHUKA WILLIS (8-3) American Top Team HD/E:24/7

VS

GRANT DAWSON (11-1) Glory MMA & Fitness

IT’S FIGHT WEEK!!!

Top Featherweights in the Midwest will determine who’s the number one Featherweight. Grant ‘The Prophet’ Dawson will defend his KC Fighting Alliance Title versus Chuka ‘The Lion King’ Willis, February 25 at the Truman Memorial Building in Independence, Mo. Both of these fighter’s are no strangers to the KC Fighting Alliance (Presented by McCarthy Auto Group). In 2014 ‘The Lion King’ won the first ever KCFA Harley Davidson (Courtesy of Gail’s HD) bike tournament and 2015 ‘The Prophet’ won the second KCFA Harley Davidson bike tournament. Folks this will be a sold out event so you better get your tickets while you still have time.

Team MMAmadhouse HR Baker wanted to get some history and bio of both fighters to let the fans, friends and family know about each fighter.

Grant ‘The Prophet’ Dawson: Grant is a 22 year old Mixed Martial Arts fighter originally from Stomsburg, NE. He currently lives and trains in Lee’s Summit, MO and sports a professional record of 11-1. All 11 victories have come by “finish” as he’s never had a win go to the judges. He currently holds the KCFA Featherweight Title and fights out of Glory MMA and Fitness. Grant’s next battle will happen in Independence, MO on February 25th as he faces a very tough Chuka Willis in defense of his aforementioned title. When Grant isn’t training, he occupies his time working as a dietary aide in a nursing home and also teaches classes at the gym. He supports many veteran related causes and has partnered with “American Legion Post 19” in Gardner, KS as well as “A Ride For The Wounded” out of Leavenworth, KS., and most recently, TAPS- Tragedy Assistance for Survivors. Grant’s one and only goal is to be the UFC Featherweight Champion.

Grant was labeled at an early age as having severe learning disabilities and was placed in special education. Through grade school and junior high he had a majority of his classes in the specialized environment. Early on in high school Grant was finally “diagnosed” as simply being dyslexic, a commonly misdiagnosed learning disability that affected Grant’s ability to perform at grade level appropriate levels. Once this was diagnosed, and appropriate action was taken, Grant flourished in school and graduated. During the time of the misdiagnosis, Grant was bullied, picked on and overall was alienated from most of his classmates. Once in high school though, he discovered his athleticism, specifically wrestling, and had an excellent career culminating in a state placing his senior year (5th place I believe). Grant’s love of MMA came out of his desire to defend himself from the teasing, bullying, etc. He started watching YouTube videos of various bouts in high school and this sparked his interest. This then turned into him going to a friend’s house and watching his first UFC event on television- Jackson vs Evans. He was hooked. This then turned into back yard fights with other teens and ultimately led to his first formal training with team “No Quarters Given” of York, NE under Coach Brandon Deshner at age 17. He trained with the team for approximately two years and then moved on to “Team Viper” at Lincoln MMA. After a little over a year, Grant got the invitation to train at his current gym, Glory MMA and Fitness of Lee’s Summit, MO.

Team MMAmadhouse… Grant you want to give any shoutouts and thank you’s?

All Veterans and currently serving US military, “American Legion LeRoy Hill Post 19” of Gardner, KS, “TAPS” (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors) of Arlington, VA, “A Ride for the Wounded” of Basehor, KS, & Baltuska Chiropractic of Lenexa, KS, and his training partners and coaches at Glory.

Team MMAmadhouse...Thank you Grant Dawson & Robert Carver for your time conducting this article. Team MMAmadhouse has always followed you throughout your career & look forward to many more.

Grant ‘The Prophet’ Dawson is coming off a huge victory vs Mike Plazola via Submission Choke/1st Rd at KCFA: Fighting For The Cure. #TheKingIsComing

Chuka ‘The Lion King’ Willis: ‘I grew up mostly in Nigeria. I was born in Atl Georgia. Then I moved back to Nigeria when I was 5 after my parents got divorced. I stayed in Nigeria for ten years I was raised by a single mother with two older ones and a twin. I moved back to St.Louis in 2008 to be reunited with my dad. I participated in soccer , track and cross country freshman through junior year.. Then I started wrestling my sophomore to senior year. Then I got a scholarship to wrestle in college. And then I wrestled for a year. During the summer of my freshman year in college me and a couple of friends we’re having a beer and was like I think I want to start fighting.. This Anderson Silva dude makes it look easy lol.. Then I started to train I had my first ammy fight in October of 2012.’

…’Dusty Spaulding hooked it all up.. I told him I didn’t have a place to train at and that I had the talent I just needed a place to hone my skills, so he took me under his wing. So I began training at E24-7. Then he introduced me to LC Davis and Jason high. And then I knew that’s where I needed to be to take my fight game to the next level. So I’ve been there ever since and my fight game improved a whole lot. When you train with killers you become one.’

Team MMAmadhouse… Chuka any shoutouts & thank you’s, you want to give out?

My family Whitney Wilhite and her family. My sponsors Spicer Floors, Mi Rumba, Title, Golden Mic Records, Rose Tattoo Parlor,Kip Chiropractic, E24-7. The people who helped me get ready for this fight ATTHD, Brass Boxing, Jackson’s MMA, Welcome Mat Center, Midwest Combat Academy, Lawrence Fight Club, The Antidote, The Olympic Training Center, Chase Nelson, Dap Deshazer, Dylan Ness, Coach Gabel and his wrestlers at Pine Creek High School, Ej.DeYoe & Andrew Carrillo.

Team MMAmadhouse…Thank you Chuka for your time to do this article. We’ve always enjoyed your fights and will continue to follow you throughout your career.

Chuka ‘The Lion King’ Willis is coming off a loss at Bellator 159 and will be looking at the biggest roar of his MMA career. #LionsEatFirst

KANSAS CITY FIGHTING ALLIANCE is an MMA based organization bringing the best professional fights in the MO/KS area. Get your tickets at cagetix.com.

Follow on FB, Twitter & Instagram…

Grant ‘The Prophet’ Dawson, Chuka ‘The Lion’ Willis, Kansas City Fighting Alliance, MMAmadhouse, Scrap Soldier Clothing, HR Jimmy Baker/You Tube at HR Baker

ENJOY THE SHOW FOLKS!