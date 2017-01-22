Tito Ortiz takes out Chael Sonnen to retire with a win! #Bellator170

Tito Ortiz didn’t waste a second in the fight and when the opening bell sounded he waited less than 10 seconds to get the takedown on Chael Sonnen. Sonnen tried to sink in a guillotine and before you know it Tito Ortiz stepped over and got to mount and started raining down a little ground and pound and Chael gave up his back and Tito Ortiz locked in a rear naked choke just 2:03 seconds into the fight.

Tito Ortiz has been in the sport since 1997 and has had some epic and legendary fights that will always be in minds of fight fans everywhere. Love him or Hate him Tito Ortiz deserves our respect!