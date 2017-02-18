TITLE FIGHT IS OFFICIAL AS INMAN AND AMOUSSOU HIT WEIGHT AT CAGE WARRIORS 80 WEIGH-INS

Welterweight title challengers make weight ahead of main event battle for the Cage Warriors world title at the Indigo at The O2 on Saturday night. Key information, final card and timings listed for CW80.

Friday, February 17th, 2017

The Cage Warriors 80 weigh-ins took place on Friday afternoon in London ahead of Saturday night’s event at Indigo at The O2.

The welterweight world title fight between Matt Inman and Karl Amoussou was confirmed as official, with both men successfully weighing in within the 170lb welterweight championship limit.

Unfortunately the fight card has suffered two enforced changes, with the postponement of two bouts from the event.

The originally-scheduled bout between bantamweights Vaughan Lee and Nathaniel Wood could be rescheduled for Cage Warriors 81 in Dublin on March 4 providing Wood receives medical clearance for the contest.

The bout between Håkon Foss and Martyn Harris also been rescheduled to CW81 after Harris was taken ill in the lead-up to the contest.

The scheduled welterweight bout between Brad Wheeler and Warren Kee will now go ahead as a catchweight contest after Kee came in at 174.4lbs, 3.4lbs over the non-title limit of 171lbs. The contest will go ahead after it was decided that an agreed percentage of Kee’s purse would go to Wheeler.

Everybody else on the card made weight for their respective contests, with the main card set to be televised live across Europe and Asia on BT Sport, Viaplay, Setanta Eurasia and ELEVEN, as well as being streamed worldwide on UFC Fight Pass.

The preliminary card will be streamed exclusively live, for free, globally (except in Scandinavia) via The Sport Bible’s Facebook page. Scandinavian fans can watch the prelims live via Viaplay.

MAIN CARD

Broadcast live on BT Sport, Setanta Eurasia, Viasat, ELEVEN and streamed worldwide on UFC Fight Pass

Matt Inman (169.2) vs Karl Amoussou (169)

Brad Wheeler (169.8) vs Warren Kee (174.4)

Martin Stapleton (149.7) vs Anthony Dizy (149.1)

Tim Wilde (156) vs Alexander Jacobsen (153.5)

Craig White (170.8) vs Thomas Robertsen (169.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Streamed live on The Sport Bible’s Facebook page for free.

Arvydas Juska (185.6) vs Djati Melan (183.9)

Aiden Lee (145.6) vs Fabien Gallinaro (145)

Thomas Terdjman (147.6) vs Decky McAleenan (149.7)

KEY TIMINGS

5:00pm: Doors open

7:00pm: Preliminary card starts, available to watch for free on The Sport Bible Facebook page.

8:15pm: Fan meet and greet with UFC stars & Paddy Pimblett DJ set

9.00pm: Main card starts

10:30pm approx: CW title fight starts

11:00pm approx: Event finish

There are a very limited number of Cage Warriors 80 tickets still available at axs.com from just £20.

