Tim Elliott vs Louis Smolka is set for UFC in Kansas City on April 15!

The UFC is finally making it’s way to the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri!

On Saturday, April 15th local fighter and The Ultimate Fighter 24 winner Tim Elliott (13-7) will be stepping in the Octagon against Louis Smolka (11-3). Tim Elliott just went 5 rounds with UFC Flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson and is looking to rebound with a big win at home! Tim Elliott is a true entertainer and puts on a show in every single fight. He proved during his stint on TUF 24 that he belongs in the UFC with the best in the World.