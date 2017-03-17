This Weekend: United Combat League LIVE at TheMMAWorldCup.com

***LIVE at TheMMAWorldCup.com This Weekend***

***10 Fights & 2 Title Fights Scheduled***

The event starts this Sunday, March 19 at 2am (UTC+0)

It airs in the United States on Saturday at 9pm EST/6pm PST

The MMA World Cup is proud to promote our very first USA World Cup Team – United Combat League!

The event will air LIVE from the United States, this Saturday at 9pm EST (Eastern Standard Time / UTC-5). Watch reigning champion, and former UFC fighter, Dan Stittgen, put his welterweight title on the line against Joshua Lee. Also on the card, is an exciting rematch for the UCL Amateur Welterweight Title, as Seijo Imazaki defends against Valanti Atsas. These two battled to a “Fight of the Night” decision in their last outing against each other. This event also features the return of undefeated prospect, and US Army enlisted soldier, AJ Knoll.

