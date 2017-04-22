This is how Aj Mckee kicked off the #Bellator178 main card!

Quote from A.J. McKee:

“The ‘Mercenary’s’ back. I was getting bored when I didn’t have a fight, partying a little you know, I am only 22, dropped out of college. You know, that college lifestyle isn’t really for me. I knew what I had to do and now I am completely focused and ready to go. It’s my time.” McKee said after his win. “James Gallagher called me out, so I am just being a businessman and whooping the guy who called me out on national television. The fact that he went and signed another contract to fight someone else just tells me that he’s scared.”