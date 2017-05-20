Thiago “Monstro” possibly moving to Middleweight for next Brave fight

Thiago “Monstro” possibly moving to Middleweight for next Brave fight

Welterweight prospect Thiago “Monstro” Vieira had a perfect 8-0 record before stepping up to the Brave cage. However, tough losses against Gadzhimusa Gaziev and Carlston Harris have made the Brazilian reevaluate his career, and one of the changes he’s possibly making is a move up to Middleweight.

“Monstro” admits the weight cut to 77 kg. sometimes takes a toll on him, but guarantees the move to 84 kg. is not a done deal.

“Sometimes I walk around at north of 90 kg., so the cut to Welterweight can be tough. That’s why I’m thinking of moving up to Middleweight. I’m a tall guy, too, so I don’t think it would be such a problem. I have been talking to my teammates and coaches at 011, in São Paulo, and we are beginning to see if I can respond well to 84 kg. If we decide to jump to Middleweight, I’d be working on getting a little more muscle mass to compete with the bigger guys”, said the Brazilian.

After going 0-2 in his last two bouts, “Monstro” wants to work on some fundamentals before going back into the Brave cage. His possible move to Middleweight also prevents him from calling out anybody at this moment.

“I’m a fighter, so I always have that itch to get back in there. But I know I need to work on my game to get better. I feel like I have a lot of room for improvement, specially on my ground game, like my last fight taught me. The fact that I might move to Middleweight also works against trying to get a fight right now. I’ll work on that first and then try and make a deal to get back”, commented the Brazilian.