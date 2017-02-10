The Yet to be Named MMA Show Featuring Julian Marquez, UFC 208 breakdown, and UFC in Kansas City

The Yet to be Named MMA Show Featuring Julian Marquez, UFC 208 breakdown, and more





Hosts Dallas Browning and Chris Gregory bring you THE YET TO BE NAMED MMA SHOW, one of the funniest and thoughtful podcasts about fighting. Thursday at 11 p.m CST we will be joined by Professional Middleweight Julian Marquez to talk about his recent victory over UFC vet Matt Hamill, his obsession with John Wick, and his campaign to fight at UFC on Fox 24 in Kansas City. We will be verbally sparring about UFC 208, the first UFC event in Kansas City, and several MMA News stories going on right now so tune in or call in and ask us some questions… (310) 742-1799

The show starts at 11 p.m. CST!



