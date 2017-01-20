The Yet to be Named MMA Show Featuring Hard Hitting Hillbilly Kevin Croom

Show goes LIVE every Thursday at 11:00 p.m. (Central Standard Time)

Hard Hitting Hillbilly Kevin Croom will be joining The Yet To Be Named MMA Show to talk about his MMA adventures around the World and his upcoming fight against CES MMA Featherweight champion Matt Bessette (20-7), which will be LIVE on AXS TV Fights on January 27th.

We will be talking about Gegard Mousasi, InvictaFC 21, TUF 25: Redemption, Tito Ortiz vs Chael Sonnen, and much more.