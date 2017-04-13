‘THE TRUE VIKING’ LANDS AT CAGE WARRIORS AS NINE FIGHTS CONFIRMED FOR CW83

Cage Warriors 83 to feature the promotional debut of Danish lightweight star Søren ‘The True Viking’ Bak as the fight card for Newport starts to take shape

Cage Warriors’ return to Wales will feature a host of Welsh talent, plus the debut of highly-rated Danish lightweight star Søren Bak.

Bak (7-1) will take on veteran Scott ‘The Priest’ Clist (11-3) in a tough test on his maiden outing under the Cage Warriors banner.

And he’ll be joined on the card by popular Welsh prospect Josh ‘Crazy Horse’ Reed.

The Tillery Combat trained bantamweight has made a perfect start to life as a professional, racking up six wins without defeat, including back-to-back victories in Cage Warriors contests. He’ll take on the Irishman Gavin Kelly who makes his fourth CW appearance in Newport.

Also scheduled for action is former welterweight title challenger Mohsen Bahari. The Norwegian takes on rising Italian prospect Giovanni Melillo, who arrives in Cage Warriors with a 6-1 career record, with five finishes. Melillo’s only defeat came to the current Cage Warriors 170lb champion, Karl Amoussou.

And a teammate of Amoussou’s, fellow Frenchman Konmon Deh (9-3) will look to follow up on his impressive stoppage win at Cage Warriors 82 when he lined up against local favourite Jack ‘The Tank’ Shore.

Shore racked up a perfect 12-0 amateur record before turning pro, and has impressed with four stoppage victories in his four professional contests to date, while Deh has won each of his six career bouts in the UK and is riding a six-fight win streak.

As previously announced, the main event of the evening will feature a battle between two of the UK’s premier welterweights as Che Mills goes head to head with Lewis Long.

These five main card bouts will also be joined by a fistful of pro prelim bouts as the Cage Warriors card starts to take shape ahead of the May 6 event.

A very limited number of Cage Warriors 83 tickets are available here.