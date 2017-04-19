‘THE PROSPECT’ NATHANIEL WOOD BIDS TO BECOME ‘THE CHAMPION’ IN CAGE WARRIORS 84 MAIN EVENT

Friday June 2

Cage Warriors returns to the capital on Friday June 2 for Cage Warriors 84, as one of London’s most promising rising MMA fighters looks to capture world championship gold for the first time.

Nathaniel Wood will face Marko Kovacevic in the main event at Indigo at The O2, with the vacant Cage Warriors bantamweight title on the line.

Wood booked his place in the title fight with a hugely impressive stoppage victory over seasoned veteran and former UFC athlete Vaughan Lee at Cage Warriors 82 in Liverpool.

During the opening round of that fight he broke Lee’s forearm with a kick, and in his previous Cage Warriors outing he ended the bout by injury TKO after breaking Steve McCombe’s arm with a similar kick.

Wood will face dangerous Swiss bantamweight Kovacevic, who boasts a 9-1 career record and comes into this fight riding an eight-fight win streak.

All but one of Kovacevic’s victories have come via stoppage, with six opponents failing to last the opening round. Most recently, each of his last four contests have finished by first-round stoppage, two by armbar submission and two via TKO.

The pair will do battle in the main event in London for the Cage Warriors bantamweight belt, formally held by current UFC prospect Brett Johns.

And if Wood is successful, he’ll become the first Londoner to hold Cage Warriors championship gold.

Speaking ahead of the contest, Wood said: “I have never been more ready then I am now to take that CW title. The Belt will not be leaving London.”

The event will also feature a light-heavyweight contest between rising Norwegian prospect Kenneth Bergh and returning veteran Norman Paraisy.

Frenchman Paraisy is a five-time Cage Warriors veteran, and returns to the promotion as a light-heavyweight when he takes on the dangerous Norwegian, who comes into the bout with a perfect 5-0 record, all first-round finishes, including four submissions in a row.

Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan said: “We’re all excited to be returning to our new London home at Indigo at The O2. We had a great night there last time, when we crowned a new welterweight champion in Karl Amoussou and this time we’ll see a new bantamweight champion crowned.

“Nathaniel’s not called ‘The Prospect’ for nothing, but he faces a huge challenge in Marko, and we’ll have plenty more exciting fights to add to the card as we move closer to fight night. Stay tuned!”

Once again, there will be a special meet and greet session with some former Cage Warriors stars who have gone on to join the UFC.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, with a special early bird offer available for a limited time only, where you can purchase three tickets for just £50.00. Get yours soon before the offer ends.

