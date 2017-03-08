The nation’s premier amateur MMA promotion, TUFF-N-UFF The Future Stars of MMA, is making a splash on Friday, March 10 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

The best up-and-coming fighters will go to battle in a can’t-miss lineup of fights.

Las Vegas resident and proud Hawaiian, Bronson “The Shark” Sabado (6-6) of Rivals BJJ, will seek to continue his ascent up the ranks of the men’s 125lbs division as he faces former 125lbs TUFF-N-UFF champion, Matt Alfonte (4-1), from Gracie Fighter Dojo Newport Beach.

In the co-main event, a battle for the #1 contender slot in the men’s 155lbs division features rising Las Vegas local out of School of Hard Knocks, Cody Hamm (5-2), squaring off against Guadalajara, Mexico’s flashy and unpredictable Bryan Arreaga (4-1).

Top Las Vegas Gyms including Xtreme Couture, Syndicate MMA, LV Krav Maga, Uprising MMA, 9th Isle BJJ, Fight Capital, Fusion MMA and many more will all be represented in a memorable night of mixed martial arts action.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets start at $12 at www.dlvec.com or by visiting the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center box office.

For more information on Tuff-N-Uff or DLVEC, please visit www.dlvec.com.

Thanks to Las Vegas LightingGlen Lerner Injury AttorneysOne Nevada Credit UnionHooters CasinoStealthletic Gear – EPIC Fitness WearThe Neck and Back ClinicsTruFusionSubaru of Las VegasMiller LitePalmer ElectricLas Vegas BillboardsAll Nevada Insurance, Inc.Blondies Bail Bonds Las VegasAngry Joe Coffee, andCouture Dermatology & Plastic Surgery for their generous support of our first event of 2017!
