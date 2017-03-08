The nation’s premier amateur MMA promotion, TUFF-N-UFF The Future Stars of MMA, is making a splash on Friday, March 10 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Las Vegas resident and proud Hawaiian, Bronson “The Shark” Sabado (6-6) of Rivals BJJ, will seek to continue his ascent up the ranks of the men’s 125lbs division as he faces former 125lbs TUFF-N-UFF champion, Matt Alfonte (4-1), from Gracie Fighter Dojo Newport Beach.

In the co-main event, a battle for the #1 contender slot in the men’s 155lbs division features rising Las Vegas local out of School of Hard Knocks, Cody Hamm (5-2), squaring off against Guadalajara, Mexico’s flashy and unpredictable Bryan Arreaga (4-1).

Top Las Vegas Gyms including Xtreme Couture, Syndicate MMA, LV Krav Maga, Uprising MMA, 9th Isle BJJ, Fight Capital, Fusion MMA and many more will all be represented in a memorable night of mixed martial arts action.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets start at $12 at www.dlvec.com or by visiting the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center box office.

For more information on Tuff-N-Uff or DLVEC, please visit www.dlvec.com.

Thanks to Las Vegas Lighting, Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys, One Nevada Credit Union, Hooters Casino, Stealthletic Gear – EPIC Fitness Wear, The Neck and Back Clinics, TruFusion, Subaru of Las Vegas, Miller Lite, Palmer Electric, Las Vegas Billboards, All Nevada Insurance, Inc., Blondies Bail Bonds Las Vegas, Angry Joe Coffee, andCouture Dermatology & Plastic Surgery for their generous support of our first event of 2017!