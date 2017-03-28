THE MMA WORLD CUP ADDS SECOND INDIAN PROMOTION WITH FULL CONTACT CHAMPIONSHIP





LAS VEGAS, NEVADA March 28, 2017 India, the second most populated country in the world, is rapidly growing its mainstream Mixed Martial Arts audience. In 2016, Yoddha Fighting Championships, hosts of MMA open tournaments where amateur fighters compete alongside elite pro fighters in a regulated environment, was the first to join the international scene when they signed an affiliation agreement with World Series of Fighting Global Championship. And now, Full Contact Championship (FCC), India’s longest running professional MMA fight network, has joined them as part of The MMA World Cup, a newly formed promotion that gives organizations and athletes the opportunity to compete against the best of the best across the world.

FCC was founded in 2009 and sanctioned by MMAAI (Mixed Martial Arts Association of India). Since then, they have held 13 events across India in the cities of Mumbai, Indore and Goa and have more than 200 registered fighters on its roster. Their objective is to promote MMA as a highly entertaining live show that appeals to sports fans.

Prashant Kumar, Founder and Director of FCC, added, “With the rise and growing popularity of MMA in India, FCC is surely heading towards the right path and has been successful in capturing the imagination of masses. With our partnership with The MMA World Cup, we look to win the hearts and blow the minds of MMA fans across India and around the globe.”





“Much like China, India is one of those countries with a lot of unknown talent,” states WSOF-GC President, Shawn Wright. “Those two countries alone make up nearly 40% of the world’s population. It’s important to showcase these athletes not only against their countrymen, but to give them some international exposure through our platform at themmaworldcup.com.”

“We have had the pleasure of having athletes from India compete in our events and I have to say that they are well trained and focused,” proclaimed WSOF-GC Vice President of Operations, Jason Lilly. “With the addition of FCC to our ever growing roster of World Cup Teams, we hope to be able to give more of their fighters opportunities to compete on a higher level and test their skill set against other competition from all over the world.”

On April 8, Nashik, India will witness the excitement and action of FCC 14 at the Balkawde International Sports Centre. The event showcases a total of 8 bouts, including a Heavyweight main event featuring 7ft+ Yogesh Jadhav (a national-level grappling champion) against Shashi Bhushan Singh (a national kickboxing gold medalist). The event also features the return of highly popular Gaurav ‘Judo’ Pandey.

Full Contact Championship’s previous events will be making their way into The MMA World Cup Fight Library, which will be the exclusive online home for The MMA World Cup in 2017. Watch The MMA World Cup, Full Contact Championship, and all of the World Cup Teams’ LIVE and previous events at TheMMAWorldCup.com!





