The FCFF’s Rumble 92 **FIGHT CARD** for May 13th

unnamed

All fights are subject to change without notice.
Rumble 92 Undercard = Adrenaline Rush  

 

Portland, OR – On Saturday, May 13th the FCFF is going to light-up the Roseland Theater for the 92nd installment of the “Rumble @ The Roseland” series. The FCFF has been nationally recognized as the premier venue to“Watch Champions Rise” in the Pacific Northwest. Countless FCFF’s Champions have gone onto lucrative and impressive professional MMA careers – some gaining international clout.

 

Rumble @ The Roseland 92 features a Heavyweight Championship Main Event, and a Welterweight (170lb) Superfight, along with an undercard featuring a crop of fresh talent. We’re going to see pure adrenaline at its finest during the undercard; a rare opportunity to watch the very start of a fighter’s MMA dream.

 

The Main Event:

Heavyweight Title Fight

 

 

The Co-Main Event:

Welterweight Superfight

 

The Undercard:

 

 

 

 

Undercard not pictured:

 

170: Josh Scott (Animals MMA) vs

Daniel Pesavento (Team Quest)
155: Tony Savage (Echo Valor) vs

Silas Yeak (Gracie Barra)
155: Braydon Akeo (Coos Bay, OR) vs

Zack Cox (Impact JJ)
185: Devon Leslie (OMAA) vs

Aaron Harvey (Mata Leao Combat Sports)

 

 

Fight fans can snag general admission tickets to BOTH Rumble @ The Roseland 92 (5/13) and Submission Underground 4 (5/14) for under $50 when you buy, in person at Bridge City Fight Shop and bypass the online ticketing fees.
About the FCFF
The FCFF is Oregon’s oldest and most respected mixed martial arts promotions company. It’s signature event “Rumble @ The Roseland” was established in 2001 at Roseland theater in downtown Portland. The FCFF has grown across the state, hosting events from Pendleton, Oregon to the Coast. Most recently, the FCFF has established the “Battle at the Mountain” series in partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino. The FCFF has been featured countless times across the MMA media landscape including being called the ‘golden gloves of MMA’ by Inside MMA, a nationally broadcast commentary sports program. 

