The FCFF’s Rumble 92 **FIGHT CARD** for May 13th

Rumble 92 Undercard = Adrenaline Rush Portland, OR – On Saturday, May 13th the FCFF is going to light-up the Roseland Theater for the 92nd installment of the “Rumble @ The Roseland” series. The FCFF has been nationally recognized as the premier venue to“Watch Champions Rise” in the Pacific Northwest. Countless FCFF’s Champions have gone onto lucrative and impressive professional MMA careers – some gaining international clout. Rumble @ The Roseland 92 features a Heavyweight Championship Main Event, and a Welterweight (170lb) Superfight, along with an undercard featuring a crop of fresh talent. We’re going to see pure adrenaline at its finest during the undercard; a rare opportunity to watch the very start of a fighter’s MMA dream. The Main Event: Heavyweight Title Fight The Co-Main Event: Welterweight Superfight The Undercard: Undercard not pictured: 170: Josh Scott (Animals MMA) vs Daniel Pesavento (Team Quest)

155: Tony Savage (Echo Valor) vs Silas Yeak (Gracie Barra)

155: Braydon Akeo (Coos Bay, OR) vs Zack Cox (Impact JJ)

185: Devon Leslie (OMAA) vs Aaron Harvey (Mata Leao Combat Sports) Fight fans can snag general admission tickets to BOTH Rumble @ The Roseland 92 (5/13) and Submission Underground 4 (5/14) for under $50 when you buy, in person at Bridge City Fight Shop and bypass the online ticketing fees. More on facebook!