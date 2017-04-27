The “Best” are on Display on May 13th at Rumble 92

Three of the FCFF’s “Best” are on the May 13 Fight Card Portland, OR – The FCFF’s “Rumble @ The Roseland 92” event on Saturday, May 13th is full of fresh talent and old scores begging to be settled. The names below are fighters who appear on the FCFF’s “Best” lists – they are all scheduled to fight at Rumble 92: Jeramy Buford Best of 2015 – Knockout of the Year The most impressive knockout of 2015 was delivered by Jeramy Burford at Rumble @ The Roseland 80. In only 22 seconds of round number one, Jeramy Burford KO’d Sean Clemons – it was lights out! Scott Baker Best of 2016 – Best Intro At Rumble @ The Roseland 89 Scott Baker entered the FCFF’s Slammer with his two sons supporting him on the approach to the gate. The FCFF recognizes that to become a Champion it is often a family affair and supporting a fighter on his/her quest takes an entire family of support. Baker won his fight that night and thanked the fight fans for their support of his MMA career, calling that his retirement fight. SIDE NOTE: Baker is not retiring. He’s back onSaturday, May 13th at Rumble @ The Roseland 92 in a Superfight rematch against Jermay Buford. Scott Baker Best of 2016 – Bloodiest Fight At Rumble @ The Roseland 84 two warriors went toe-to-toe in the FCFF’s bloodiest fight. Phalen Corron came out on top via a round three TKO over Scott Baker. These two showed fight fans what determination and heart looks like. Brian Heenan Best of 2014 – Bloodiest Fight Matthew Knight vs. Brian Heenan took place at Rumble @ The Roseland 79. These two men battled it out and left their blood, sweat, and tears in the slammer. Scott Baker Best of 2013 – Best Use of the Cage (outside fighting) On March 9th Scott Baker entered the cage for an entirely different reason at Rumble @ The Roseland 70. He invited his girlfriend into the slammer and asked for her hand in marriage. SIDE NOTE: Scott Baker is one of very few to appear more than twice on the FCFF’s “Best” of lists. Fight fans can snag general admission tickets to BOTH Rumble @ The Roseland 92 (5/13) and Submission Underground 4 (5/14) for under $50 when you buy, in person at Bridge City Fight Shop and bypass the online ticketing fees. More on facebook!