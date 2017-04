That was the 1st edition of DOJO FIGHTS – The event took place on April 8 and met A16 of the best exponents of jiu jitsu and mixed martial arts.

– Sukay Huapaya and Alfonso Estrada won the quadrangular jiu female and male, respectively jitsu.

– In MMA, Rodrigo Vera knocked out in the first round to Sebastián Noriega.

– Paulo Cateriano won the main event of the evening.

– “Dojo Fights has proposed to offer quality fights that hold in a big production , ” says Nicolás Ortega, director of the organization. Last Saturday, April 8, the Autodromo La Chutana facilities were the scene of the first edition of Dojo Fights. The event showed martial arts fights in three different disciplines: jiu jitsu, submission and MMA, and included the participation of some of its best exponents. The winning

homer jiu female jitsu was conducted under the rules of the International Federation of Jiu Jitsu, IBJJF, and faced four great fighters: Sukay Huapaya, Valeria “The Galactika” Mejia Champion American Deborah Gautier and World champion Alejandra de la Puente.The winner was Sukay Huapaya. The homer male jujitsu was conducted under the rules of Eddie Bravo Invitational Tournament, EBI, and faced promising young Nicolás Thorne, Fabrizio Urdanivia, Eduardo Castillo and Alfonso Estrada. The winner was Alfonso Estrada, who is currently competing in the World Championship Jiu Jitsu in Abu Dhabi. Among MMA fights at Featherweight Iván Molnar and Fernando Noriega faced, winning Noriega lion kills in the first assault. Also at Featherweight, Marco Cubas Ángel Álvarez faced, winning Cubas lion kills in the first round. Finally, Bantamweight Rodrigo “Gato Loco” Vera were measured and Sebastian “El Lobito” Noriega, one of the most anticipated MMA: Vera won with impressive knock out his opponent in the first assault. The expected Super Fight between Paulo Cateriano and Alejandro Tolmos attracted the attention and emotion of the audience, facing two of the best exponents of jiu jitsu national today. The battle was hard fought and had to go into overtime. The narrow victory was for Cateriano, being demonstrated why these two athletes are at the top of the national ranking. Fights Dojo

was attempted production and never before seen infrastructure for national contact sports, with a team comprised of professionals with experience in both sports and production of first class events. “That is precisely what has been proposed Dojo Fights” explains Nicolás Ortega, director of the organization. “Providing high quality fights with the best athletes we have in the middle to boost the Peruvian sport, and also bring foreign fighters, Peru so that resonates more in the international arena , ” says Ortega.”At the same time, we want the sports side is held in a new format that ensures entertainment, with a good production, to help grow and promote interest in these disciplines , ” concludes the director Fights Dojo. Our allies

