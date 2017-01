Thailand Fighting Championship – TFC 1 Full Fight Card

Thailand Fighting Championship – TFC 1 Full Fight Card

TFC – 1

Date: 18th January, 2017

City: Khao Lak, Phang Nga

Venue: Build Factory

Fight Card

1. Hanif Zainal (Malaysia) Combat 360X vs Benham Monjezi (Iran) AKA Thailand

2. Jaktan Tangjan (Thai) Hero Factory Gym vs Sanan Nonglek (Thai) Combat 360X

3. Emilio Angulo (Costa Rica) Tiger MT vs Mohammadali Amiri (Iran) AKA Thailand

4. Pinuy Nuison (Thai) Hero Factory Gym vs Weerayuth Pinyopon (Thai) BKK Fightlab

5. Top Saksurin (Thai) Tiger MT vs TBA

6. Biondi Dayangadang (Philippines) Combat 360X vs Wisawa Kaweewarakorn (Thai) King Boxing/MMA Gym

7. Alex Schild (USA) Tiger MT vs Mohd Zakhir (Malaysia) UMF

Doors open 3:00pm and 4:15pm first fight will start. 4:15am ET / 1:15am PT

Thy will have a live stream on Thailand Fighting Championship – TFC Facebook page day of the event.

Please use hashtags #TFC1 #ThaiMMA #BuildFactory when tweeting.

TFC’s goal is to promote Thai MMA and help the sport grow in the Kingdom of Thailand.

