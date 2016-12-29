Tamikka Brents vs Sarah Patterson will headline Gateway Fighting Series: “Destiny” for the Women’s Lightweight title on March 3rd

Tamikka “Boom Boom” Brents and Sarah Patterson will face off for the Professional Women’s Lightweight title on March 3rd in the MAIN EVENT at Gateway Fighting Series: Destiny!



Invicta FC veteran Tamikka Brents has been out of action for 2 years recovering from injuries and now that she is healthy, her plan is to start 2017 off with a huge win. MMAMadhouse asked Brents if she was excited about the fight and here’s what she said… “I’m not excited…I’m ecstatic!! I’m ready to be back where I belong, in the cage showing the World I’m the absolute best! The fans should expect a main event worthy fight. Two badass women going at it. I know she’s ready and I’m ready and I can’t wait to put on a show for our fans!”

Sarah Patterson is currently riding a 3 fight win streak and is looking to continue her winning ways against Brents on March 3rd. Patterson is always searching for the finish and has only been out of the 1st Round once in her professional career. Here’s what she had to say about the fight… “I’m very excited to be back in the cage, especially for a title fight. I had an amateur title years ago and it’s an amazing feeling. I’m really hoping to be a champ once again. The fans should expect a pretty gritty pace. I don’t see this going to a decision.”

This fight should have fight fans buzzing and the fact that Gateway Fighting Series is giving the Women’s Lightweight division a solid promotion to compete in is amazing. Fans will not want to miss this Main Event between these top ranked Women!!! Get your tickets at Cagetix.com.