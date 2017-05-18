TACHI PALACE FIGHTS 31 LIVE RESULTS

Tachi Place Fights 31 Live Results
Brought to you by Drake Sports
Tachi Place Fights 31 Live Results
Live tonight at 6pm Pacific Tachi PF 31 kicks off from the Tachi Hotel & Casino!!! The nine fight card culminates with the FeatherWeight Title fight between Champion Adrian Diaz and challenger Cody Gibson.
- Adrian Diaz vs. Cody Gibson 145 lbs
- Buddy Wallace vs. JC Llamas 170 lbs
- Van Palacio vs. Chris Lewis 265 lbs
- Angel DeAnda vs. Mike Morales 200 lbs
- Armando Espinoza vs. Diamond Templeton 145 lbs
- Joe Neal vs. Alex Rojas 135 lbs
- Nathan Stolen vs. Tyler Diamond 145 lbs
- Paradise Vaovasa vs. Jalin Turner 155 lbs
- Mohammed Usman vs. Derrick Williams 265 lbs
Fight Card courtesy of Tapology.com
Results courtesy of @Lopati and @MMAMadHouse