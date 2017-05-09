Syrian hero Tarek Suleiman calls out Brave’s Jeremy Smith

Syrian hero Tarek Suleiman calls out Brave’s Jeremy Smith

Even though he has yet to sign for Brave Combat Federation, Syria’s Tarek Suleiman is familiar with some of the promotion’s finest athletes, being a training partner of Mohammad Fakhreddine, Welterweight contender and Lebanon’s pound for pound greatest fighter – the two fought each other early in their careers before becoming teammates and friends. And one name that’s on Suleiman’s radar is that of Middleweight Jeremy Smith.

South Africa’s “The Pitbull” is a recipient of Fight of the Night honours for his battle against Marcos “Pirata” at Brave 3, last March. And Tarek Suleiman knows that an eventual debut against Smith would be guaranteed fireworks. He has been training in Thailand with the likes of UFC Welterweight Tarec Saffiedine and Women’s Bantamweight future title contender Valentina Shevchenko.

“Brave CF, I want Jeremy “The Pitbull” Smith in Brazil, on July. I want to make his last bad dream a true nightmare. It would be fireworks!”, claimed Suleiman, through his profiles on social media.

After being called out by Tarek, the South African replied with a simple hashtag, saying that his rival was a Brazilian Clown. Suleiman took offense and used irony to respond.

“I think you have taken too much damage to get your facts straight. More damage won’t harm you, then”, joked the Syrian.

Smith proceeded to accept Suleiman’s challenge and the two now look set to battle each other in the near future, with Brave’s Middleweight division becoming more and more exciting with each event.



