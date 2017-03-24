Super Trainer Abel Sanchez Has Two Boxers on April 6 Fight Club OC Show

The Thursday, April 6th Fight Club OC show will be another opportunity for fans to see two outstanding boxing prospects that are being trained by super trainer Abel Sanchez. Fans in The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center will watch 8-0 lightweight Ruslan Madiyev and 3-0 welterweight Serhii Bohachuk in action, with both fighters trained by Sanchez, who also is the trainer for World Welterweight Champion undefeated Gennady Golovkin. Serhii Bohachuk vs Yasmani Pedroso on the recent GGG vs Jacobs undercard Add to this boxing line up 2-0 Sergio Quiroz and top prospect George Acosta in his pro debut and you have four solid pro boxing bouts. Above Jacob “Lil Badger” Rosales vs Ian Butler in Bellator 170 MMA on the April 6th show will also feature four outstanding Mixed Martial Arts bouts, including a potential war between 5-2 Jacob Rosales vs 10-3 Justin Jaynes; an All Orange County matchup between Huntington Beach’s 5-5 Albert Tapia vs Fullerton’s 2-1 Mike Hansen; a solid featherweight matchup between 7-1 Jordan Winski vs 2-2 Tommy Aaron; and a fight of the night candidate between Glory veteran Giga Chikadze from Huntington Beach vs LA’s Eric Steans. Giga Chikadze (right) vs Ken Tran at Glory 21 Less than 80 tickets remain online at www.fightcluboc.com all are tickets priced at $60. Doors open at 6:30pm with the first bout set for 7:05pm. Come early and enjoy Happy Hour Specials starting at 5:30pm in Baja Blues located right next to The Hangar.