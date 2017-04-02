Sunday Night Fights Live with Stitch Duran and The 86ers

#SNFL 113 with Sunday Night Fights Live with Stitch Duran and The 86ers

This week on #SNFL we sit down with the one and only Stitch. With a historic career this will be a great honor for us to chat with Stitch. Then we meet the folks behind The86ers clothing line. “The 86ers are an army of outsiders for those who’ve ever felt beat but not beaten. We are the 86ers, and we make apparel for outsiders to honor the outsider’s unconquerable spirit.” Plus with all the fights that went down this last week we will have plenty of action to breakdown.

Join us Sunday at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. #SupportLocalMMA

Please check out our great sponsors

OC Fight Docs.com

Intimidation Clothing / UR FIGHT

Caliber Media

Scrap Soldier Clothing

Takedown Grapplewear

MMAmadhouse

MMA RoadHog Racing