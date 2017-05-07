Sunday Night Fights Live with Craig Zimmerman

#SNFL 115 with Sunday Night Fights Live with Craig Zimmerman.

This week on #SNFL we sit down with the one and only Craig Zimmerman. With a historic career in Law and the Combat Sports world we will have a lot to talk about. We are gonna address the Rumble lawsuit, Promotional licencing and responsibility that come with that. Man we will we address a lot more stuff as well.

Join us Sunday at 3pm ET / 13pm PT. #SupportLocalMMA

;

Please check out our great sponsors

OC Fight Docs.com

Intimidation Clothing / UR FIGHT

Caliber Media

Scrap Soldier Clothing

Takedown Grapplewear

MMAmadhouse

MMA RoadHog Racing