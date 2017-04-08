Sunday Night Fights Live at the Renegade Sports Management Meet & Greet

#SNFL 114 Renegade Sports Management Meet & Greet

This week on #SNFL we go live on the podcast and Facebook Live at 1pm from the the Deli Counter in Carson, California for the Renegade Sports Management Meet & Greet. We will have special guest Chad George, Renegade Sports Management fighters Mike Segura, Chase Gibson, Mark Matsumoto, Brad Robinson, Cooper Gibson, Jesse Merrit, Sean Clarke, Lam Pham, Speedway Racer Kevin Rip Fife and many others. Renegade Sports Management Co Owner Daniel Collins will also join us to talk about what is on tap in 2017 for RSM and thier fighters. Please come out to the event and meet some great folks, have some good food and enjoy yourself.

This event will be open to the public.

The Deli Counter

20810 S Avalon Blvd D, Carson, CA 90746

Join us Sunday at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. #SupportLocalMMA

