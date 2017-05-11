FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Strong M-1 Challenge 77 main card set Viktor Nemkov takes on Ronny Markes In light heavyweight showdown May 19 in Sochi, Russia Viktor Nemkov (L) is an MMA warrior and one of the top M-1 Global pound-for-pound fighters ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (May 10, 2017) – Former two-time M-1 Challenge light heavyweight champion Viktor Nemkov will take on M-1 Global-debutingRonny Markes, May 19 , in the M-1 Challenge 77 main event at Sochi, Russia. M-1 Challenge 77 will be streamed in high definition on will be streamed in high definition on www.M1Global.TV live from Sochi, Russia. Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on to register at www.M1Global.TV . Fans may watch all the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets. A native of Kazakhstan fighting out of Russia, Nemkov (24-6-0, M-1: 17-5-0) has once again fought his way back to the top of the M-1 light heavyweight class. In 2013, Nemkov defeated Vasily Babich (11-8-0), by way of a second-round submission (arm-lock), at M-1 Challenge 66, for the vacant M-1 Challenge light heavyweight title. Nemkov lost his first title defense by a five-round split decision to GermanStephan Puetz, who Nemkov gained revenge from four fights later, taking a five-round majority decision in the M-1 Challenge 63 Fight of the Night to regain the coveted M-1 crown. In his first title defense of his second reign, Nemkov lost his title via a five-round split decision to Rashid Yusupov (8-0), a year ago at M-1 Challenge 68. The resilient Nemkov will position himself for yet another title shot with an impressive victory against Markes. Markes (16-4-0, M-1: 0-0-0), of Brazil, will be making his M-1 Global debut against Nemkov. In his last fight this past February, Markes choked out 15-4-0 Tony Lopez in the opening round of their King of the Cage super heavyweight championship match. Markes is a UFC and World Series of Fighting veteran The M-1 Challenge 77 main card is stacked with entertaining, evenly-matched fights, including a potentially explosive throw-down between undefeated Russian middleweight prospect Artiom Frolov (8-0-0, M-1: 5-0-0) and always dangerousTalekh “The Azerbaijan Terminator” Nadzhafzade (5-1-1 (M-1: 2-0-1). Russian featherweight Viktor Kolesnik (9-2-1, M-1: 0-0-1) vs. Brazlian Felipe Rego (10-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Ukrainian welterweight Audrey “Iron” Lezhnev (15-7-0, M-1: 3-3-0) vs. Russian Kurbanali Abdusalamov, and Georgian lightweight Raul Tutarauli (9-3-0, M-1: 4-1-0) vs. M-1 Global pro-debuting Artur Lemos (8-2-0), of Portugal, are also scheduled to be in main-card action. M-1 CHALLENGE EVENT CALENDAR: M-1 Challenge 77: Nemkov vs. Markes – May 19, 2017 Sochi, Russia M-1 Challenge 78: Divnich vs. Ismagulov – May 26, 2017 in Orenburg, Russia M-1 Challenge 79: Shlemenko vs. Halsey – June 1, 2017 in St. Petersburg, Russia M-1 Challenge 80: Kharitonov vs. Lopes – June 15, 2017 in Harbin, China ABOUT M-1 GLOBAL: Founded in 1997, M-1 Global has established itself in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) as the premier entity for discovering and developing the world's next-generation of superstar fighters. With its office in St Petersburg, Russia, the M-1 brand has staged more than 200 events worldwide, including M-1 Selection, M-1 Challenge, M-1 Global and M-1 Global HWGP events, in addition to co-promoting Strikeforce events and M-1 Global on the U.S. network, Showtime. Captivating live, television and broadband audiences with its superior production values and match-ups, M-1 Global events have featured some of the sport's top names, including legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko, Andrei Arlovski, Gegard Mousasi, Alistair Overeem, Keith Jardine, Ben Rothwell, Melvin Manhoef, Sergei Kharitonov, Aleksander Emelianenko, Roman Zentsov, Yushin Okami, Mike Pyle, Denis Kang, Martin Kampmann, Amar Suloev, Chalid Arrab and Stephan Struve. 2017 promises to be another sensational year of world-class competition, featuring a full calendar of Challenge events, fueled by a talent-rich contention system ranking M-1 Global Champions among the greatest fighters in the sport. 