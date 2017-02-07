STATEMENT REGARDING NICHOLS vs WHITTOM REMOVAL

February 7, 2017

On Friday, February 3, 2017 Dekada made the difficult decision to remove the main event fight between Rob Nichols and David Whittom, scheduled for February 18th, 2017, at the Genesis Centre in Calgary, AB.

Dekada built a relationship with Rob Nichols in the summer of 2015 where it was decided, to give Nichols a “push” towards a Canadian championship title match, as he stated it was his primary goal. This dream was achieved by Nichols within two events and since, he has been successful in all of his bouts with Dekada.

It was also Dekada’s interest to help bring Nichols to a higher level by offering world title shots such as the WBO and WBU. After winning the Canadian title, Nichols signed a promotional contract with Dekada that would promise him at least four fights per year, either within Dekada or other promotions around the world. This type of contract benefits both the fighter and the promoter.