STATE CUP MUAY THAI WILL BE HELD IN ARARUAMA

Assessoria de Imprensa – Federação de Muaythai Amador do Rio de Janeiro

CAMPEONATO ESTADUAL DE MUAYTHAI SERÁ REALIZADO EM ARARUAMA

A Federação de Muaythai Amador do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (FMARJ), presidida pelo Mestre Alceu Alvarenga, realizará no dia 25 de março, sábado, em Araruama, Zona Litorânea do Rio de Janeiro, o primeiro Campeonato Estadual de Muaythai da entidade. O torneio acontecerá no novo CT de Formação de Atletas da Federação, localizado na Av. Gladstone de Oliveira, 1395, Boa Perna. Araruama/RJ.

O torneio servirá de seletiva para os campeonatos, Brasileiro, organizado pela Confederação Brasileira de Muaythai Tradicional (CBMTT) em outubro e para o Mundial da International Federation of Muaythai Amateur (IFMA) que será realizado em maio na cidade de Minsk, na Bielorrússia.

Segundo Mestre Alceu Alvarenga o atleta que competir e se filiar a Federação pode ter uma certeza, compromisso.

“Teremos respeito com todos os atletas. A integridade física é o nosso lema. Temos que primar pela organização em benefício do atleta e assim será…” Afirma.

Os atletas interessados em se filiar a Federação de Muaythai Amador do Estado do Rio de Janeiro devem mandar um e-mail para o endereço muaythairio@hotmail.com ou entrar em contato pelo telefone 21-99218-1479 e tirar suas dúvidas.

Sobre a FMARJ:

A Federação de Muaythai Amador do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (FMARJ) está ligada a Confederação Brasileira de Muaythai Tradicional, entidade filiada a Federação Internacional de Muaythai Amador (IFMA) que tem ligação e apoio do COI (Comitê Olímpico Internacional).

A entidade é formada pelo corpo docente integrado pelo Presidente Alceu Alvarenga, Vice Presidente, Álvaro Gama, Secretário Geral, Jorge André Leal, Diretor de Marketing, Marcello “Maguila” Vieira, Diretora de Relações Públicas, Helen Bastos e do Diretor Jurídico, Dr. Washington Ferreira.

A Federação também possuirá futuramente um centro de treinamento especializado que será reformado para comportar as instalações da Equipe Super Atletas e também o Centro de Treinamento da Seleção Estadual (FMARJ) e Seleção Brasileira de MuayThai (CBMTT).

São 2.000m² de área interna, extensa área de treino, ringue com medida oficial e ampla área de bate saco. O futuro CT fica localizado na Av. Gladstone de Oliveira, 1395, Boa Perna. Araruama/RJ.

A Sede da Federação de Muaythai Amador do Rio de Janeiro fica localizada na Estrada Caetano Monteiro, no.2295, Pendotiba, Niterói.

