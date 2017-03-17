STATE CUP MUAY THAI WILL BE HELD IN ARARUAMA
Media Relations – Amateur Muaythai Federation of Rio de Janeiro
The Muaythai Amateur Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FMARJ), chaired by Master Alceu Alvarenga, held on March 25, Saturday in Araruama, Coastal Zone of Rio de Janeiro, the first state championship entity of Muaythai. The tournament will take place in the new CT of the Federation Athletes Training, located at Av. Gladstone de Oliveira, 1395, Good leg. Araruama / RJ.
The tournament will serve as trials for the championships, Brazilian, organized by the Brazilian Confederation of Traditional Muaythai (CBMTT) in October and the World International Federation of Muaythai Amateur (IFMA) to be held in May in the city of Minsk, Belarus.
Second Master Alceu Alvarenga athlete to compete and join the Federation may have a certainty, commitment.
“We have respect for all athletes. The physical integrity is our motto. We must strive for the organization for the benefit of the athlete and it will be … “claims.
Athletes interested in joining the Muaythai Amateur Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro should send an e-mail address muaythairio@hotmail.com or contact by phone 21-99218-1479 and take your questions.
About a FMARJ:
The Federation of Muaythai Amateur of the State of Rio de Janeiro (FMARJ) is linked to the Brazilian Confederation of Traditional Muaythai, an affiliate of the International Federation of Muaythai Amateur (IFMA) that is connected and support the IOC (International Olympic Committee).
The entity is formed by the faculty composed of the President Alceu Alvarenga, Vice President, Álvaro Gama, Secretary General, Jorge André Leal, Director of Marketing, Marcello “Magilla” Vieira, Director of Public Relations, Helen Bastos and Legal Officer, Dr. Washington Ferreira.
The Federation also in the future will have a specialized training center that will be renovated to accommodate the facilities team Super Athletes and also the Training Center of the State Selection (FMARJ) and Brazilian National MuayThai (CBMTT).
They are 2,000m² of indoor area, extensive training area, ring with official measure and wide area hits bag. The future CT is located at Av. Gladstone de Oliveira, 1395, Good leg. Araruama / RJ.
The Headquarters Amateur Muaythai Federation of Rio de Janeiro is located on Highway Caetano Monteiro, No.2295, Pendotiba, Niteroi.
Assessoria de Imprensa – Federação de Muaythai Amador do Rio de Janeiro
CAMPEONATO ESTADUAL DE MUAYTHAI SERÁ REALIZADO EM ARARUAMA
A Federação de Muaythai Amador do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (FMARJ), presidida pelo Mestre Alceu Alvarenga, realizará no dia 25 de março, sábado, em Araruama, Zona Litorânea do Rio de Janeiro, o primeiro Campeonato Estadual de Muaythai da entidade. O torneio acontecerá no novo CT de Formação de Atletas da Federação, localizado na Av. Gladstone de Oliveira, 1395, Boa Perna. Araruama/RJ.
O torneio servirá de seletiva para os campeonatos, Brasileiro, organizado pela Confederação Brasileira de Muaythai Tradicional (CBMTT) em outubro e para o Mundial da International Federation of Muaythai Amateur (IFMA) que será realizado em maio na cidade de Minsk, na Bielorrússia.
Segundo Mestre Alceu Alvarenga o atleta que competir e se filiar a Federação pode ter uma certeza, compromisso.
“Teremos respeito com todos os atletas. A integridade física é o nosso lema. Temos que primar pela organização em benefício do atleta e assim será…” Afirma.
Os atletas interessados em se filiar a Federação de Muaythai Amador do Estado do Rio de Janeiro devem mandar um e-mail para o endereço muaythairio@hotmail.com ou entrar em contato pelo telefone 21-99218-1479 e tirar suas dúvidas.
Sobre a FMARJ:
A Federação de Muaythai Amador do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (FMARJ) está ligada a Confederação Brasileira de Muaythai Tradicional, entidade filiada a Federação Internacional de Muaythai Amador (IFMA) que tem ligação e apoio do COI (Comitê Olímpico Internacional).
A entidade é formada pelo corpo docente integrado pelo Presidente Alceu Alvarenga, Vice Presidente, Álvaro Gama, Secretário Geral, Jorge André Leal, Diretor de Marketing, Marcello “Maguila” Vieira, Diretora de Relações Públicas, Helen Bastos e do Diretor Jurídico, Dr. Washington Ferreira.
A Federação também possuirá futuramente um centro de treinamento especializado que será reformado para comportar as instalações da Equipe Super Atletas e também o Centro de Treinamento da Seleção Estadual (FMARJ) e Seleção Brasileira de MuayThai (CBMTT).
São 2.000m² de área interna, extensa área de treino, ringue com medida oficial e ampla área de bate saco. O futuro CT fica localizado na Av. Gladstone de Oliveira, 1395, Boa Perna. Araruama/RJ.
A Sede da Federação de Muaythai Amador do Rio de Janeiro fica localizada na Estrada Caetano Monteiro, no.2295, Pendotiba, Niterói.
