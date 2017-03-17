STATE CUP MUAY THAI WILL BE HELD IN ARARUAMA

Media Relations – Amateur Muaythai Federation of Rio de Janeiro

STATE CUP MUAYTHAI be held in ARARUAMA

The Muaythai Amateur Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FMARJ), chaired by Master Alceu Alvarenga, held on March 25, Saturday in Araruama, Coastal Zone of Rio de Janeiro, the first state championship entity of Muaythai. The tournament will take place in the new CT of the Federation Athletes Training, located at Av. Gladstone de Oliveira, 1395, Good leg. Araruama / RJ.

The tournament will serve as trials for the championships, Brazilian, organized by the Brazilian Confederation of Traditional Muaythai (CBMTT) in October and the World International Federation of Muaythai Amateur (IFMA) to be held in May in the city of Minsk, Belarus.

Second Master Alceu Alvarenga athlete to compete and join the Federation may have a certainty, commitment.

“We have respect for all athletes. The physical integrity is our motto. We must strive for the organization for the benefit of the athlete and it will be … “claims.

Athletes interested in joining the Muaythai Amateur Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro should send an e-mail address muaythairio@hotmail.com or contact by phone 21-99218-1479 and take your questions.

About a FMARJ:

The Federation of Muaythai Amateur of the State of Rio de Janeiro (FMARJ) is linked to the Brazilian Confederation of Traditional Muaythai, an affiliate of the International Federation of Muaythai Amateur (IFMA) that is connected and support the IOC (International Olympic Committee).

The entity is formed by the faculty composed of the President Alceu Alvarenga, Vice President, Álvaro Gama, Secretary General, Jorge André Leal, Director of Marketing, Marcello “Magilla” Vieira, Director of Public Relations, Helen Bastos and Legal Officer, Dr. Washington Ferreira.

The Federation also in the future will have a specialized training center that will be renovated to accommodate the facilities team Super Athletes and also the Training Center of the State Selection (FMARJ) and Brazilian National MuayThai (CBMTT).

They are 2,000m² of indoor area, extensive training area, ring with official measure and wide area hits bag. The future CT is located at Av. Gladstone de Oliveira, 1395, Good leg. Araruama / RJ.

The Headquarters Amateur Muaythai Federation of Rio de Janeiro is located on Highway Caetano Monteiro, No.2295, Pendotiba, Niteroi.

