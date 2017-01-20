STAGE IS SET FOR LEGENDARY LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT MAIN EVENT AT BELLATOR 170 TOMORROW NIGHT INSIDE THE FORUM IN LOS ANGELES

Complete Weigh-In Photos Here / Video Replay Here

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. (Jan. 20, 2017) –The official weigh-ins for Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen took place this morning in front of a rowdy crowd inside the Sheraton Gateway hotel in Los Angeles, Calif. The competitors are now ready for action tomorrow at The Forum, with the event airing LIVE and FREE on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

The epic event is headlined by a legendary light heavyweight matchup pitting Tito Ortiz (18-12-1) against Chael Sonnen (28-14-1). The evening’s co-main event features a welterweight showdown pitting Paul Daley (38-14-2) against Brennan Ward (14-4), while Ralek Gracie (3-0) and Hisaki Kato (7-2) square off in a middleweight bout on the main card of Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen.

Main Card: (Live on SPIKE – 9 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT)

Light Heavyweight Main Event: Tito Ortiz (204.8 lbs.) vs. Chael Sonnen (205.8 lbs.)

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Paul Daley (170.8 lbs.) vs. Brennan Ward (170.9 lbs.)

Middleweight Main Card Bout: Ralek Gracie (183.9 lbs.) vs. Hisaki Kato (185 lbs.)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Georgi Karakhanyan (145.9 lbs.) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (145.6 lbs.)

Catchweight Main Card Bout: Derek Anderson (160.1 lbs.) vs. Derek Campos (154.2 lbs.)

Preliminary Card: (Bellator.com – 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Chinzo Machida (145.3 lbs.) vs. Jamar Ocampo (145.2 lbs.)

Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Colleen Schneider (129 lbs.) vs. Chrissie Daniels (126 lbs.)

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Jack May (261 lbs.) vs. Dave Cryer (239 lbs.)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Henry Corrales (144.3 lbs.) vs. Cody Bollinger (146 lbs.)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Kevin Casey (184.8 lbs.) vs. Keith Berry (184.8 lbs.)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos (169.3 lbs.) vs. John Mercurio (170.4 lbs.)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Gabriel Green (154.9 lbs.) vs. Jalin Turner (155.6 lbs.)

Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Christian Gonzalez (182.4 lbs.) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (178.3 lbs.)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Demarcus Brown (146 lbs.) vs. Alex Soto (147.4 lbs.)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jacob Rosales (154.7 lbs.) vs. Ian Butler (158.9 lbs.)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Johnny Cisneros (170.6 lbs.) vs. Curtis Millender (171 lbs.)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Mike Segura (155.6 lbs.) vs. Tommy Aaron (145.5 lbs.)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Rob Gooch (136 lbs.) vs. James Barnes (134.5 lbs.)

