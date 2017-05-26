Six Boxing & Two MMA Bouts Set For Fight Club OC Show In One Week

41-5 Michael Farenas knocks down Yuriorkis Gamboa Four solid pro boxing bouts and two very solid pro mixed martial arts bouts are set for next Thursday’s Fight Club OC show in The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center. The June 1st show will be highlighted by an eight-round featured bout starring lightweight contender 41-5 Michael Farenas. The Filipino who goes by the nickname “Hammer Fist” has been inactive for the past 16 months but now has moved to Los Angeles with a new trainer and management, and is ready to get back in the lightweight title picture. Farenas will face Mexicali’s tough Oscar Mora in this solid eight round bout. The June 1st Fight Club OC show will also feature the pro boxing debut of Irvine High School and Cal State San Marcos graduate De’Von Abraham facing another pro debut in Brennan Benton out of Riverside. Plus two other boxers will debut when Nathan Weston from Monrovia faces Costa Mesa’s Arian Sharifi. A unique matchup will see two former MMA fighters making their pro boxing debuts against each other, when Laguna Beach’s Donte Stubbs meets Alameda’s Anthony Taylor. The MMA portion of Fight Club OC will see 12-11 Danny Davis Jr face 6-1 Anthony Hernandez from Alhambra in a great matchup, and Lakewood’s 2-1 Matt Martinez facing Huntington Beach’s tough Kory Kelly. Anthony Hernandez from Alhambra faces Danny Davis Jr. June 1st Tickets all priced at $60 are available at www.fightcluboc.com The Hangar doors open at 6:30pm, first bout at 7pm, and the Fight Club OC Cigar Lounge opens at 7:10pm. Rumble On The Water Opening Night – June 10th During some of the historic crossings passengers were treated aboard the Queen Mary to a boxing match that would be conducted between crew members as they would climb into the ring to go a few rounds. Today the Queen Mary continues in that grand tradition of providing unique entertainment offerings by teaming up with Roy Englebrecht Promotions to bring to the Queen Mary property a local version of the Mixed Martial Arts competition with Rumble on the Water. Set with the spectacular view of Downtown Long Beach and the harbor in the background, local Southern California MMA fighters will come together in the cage to demonstrate a true sense of raw determination to see who will be left standing. Rumble on the Water will take place over three dates this summer when local MMA fighters come to compete on June 10th, July 22nd and September 16th. The Queen Mary is one of the most unique destinations for an MMA event as we introduce to Southern California Rumble on the Water. For tickets visit www.queenmary.com