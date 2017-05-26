Six Boxing & Two MMA Bouts Set For Fight Club OC Show In One Week

|
A unique matchup will see two former MMA fighters making their pro boxing debuts against each other, when Laguna Beach’s Donte Stubbs meets Alameda’s Anthony Taylor.
The MMA portion of Fight Club OC will see 12-11 Danny Davis Jr face 6-1 Anthony Hernandez from Alhambra in a great matchup, and Lakewood’s 2-1 Matt Martinez facing Huntington Beach’s tough Kory Kelly.
Anthony Hernandez from Alhambra faces Danny Davis Jr. June 1st
The Hangar doors open at 6:30pm, first bout at 7pm, and the Fight Club OC Cigar Lounge opens at 7:10pm.