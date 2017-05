ShoFIGHT: Summer Smash Interviews, Fights and Results Sponsored by Scrap Soldier Clothing

Saturday May 27th ShoFIGHT: Summer Smash went down live from Clarion Hotel & Events Center in Branson, Missouri. HR Baker was cage side for the action and post fight interviews.

ShoFIGHT: SUMMER SMASH – Marshal Kemp (Glory Mt Grove) – MMA FIGHT INTERVIEW



ShoFIGHT: SUMMER SMASH – Eric Favella Vs Kris Dodson – MMA FIGHT VIDEO



ShoFIGHT: SUMMER SMASH – Dallas Jackson (Branson Fight Club) MMA FIGHT INTERVIEW



ShoFIGHT: SUMMER SMASH – Quinten Davidson (Branson Fight Club) – MMA FIGHT INTERVIEW



ShoFIGHT: SUMMER SMASH – Richard Mays Vs Quinten Davidson – MMA FIGHT VIDEO



ShoFIGHT: SUMMER SMASH – Marshal Kemp Vs Jim Sparlin – MMA FIGHT VIDEO



Live Results Provided by HR Jimmy Baker and sponsored by Scrap Soldier Clothing

Full Fight Card: