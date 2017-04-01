Emmanuel Sanchez , Marcos Galvao, Sergei Kharitonov, Noad Lahat and Steve Kozola Quotes, Photos

Sanchez: “Its been a crazy week, very hectic, but as my coach always says we just turn those lemons into lemonade. I felt so smooth, so fluid all night, but obviously he’s a very tough guy and was able to take all my strikes without going down. I’m still trying to find my groove and have yet to hit my prime. I just tried to have a ton of fun and not put any pressure on myself. I just wanted to do my thing, fight for myself without the emotions and go out there and flow like water.”

Sergei Kharitonov Quote, Photos

“The fight strategy tonight was just to be safe and not risk too much early, because the main goal was to win this fight with patience. I was actually waiting for Chase to go to the ground and get the takedown, but he didn’t so it was a stand-up fight and that’s my game, so I was comfortable and able to do what I do best.”

Noad Lahat Quotes, Photos

“It took a little longer. I thought I would finish him in the first round. He came to throw, he came to survive so it took a little longer but I still had to finish.”

More on tonight’s fight:

“I knew I had him because I heard him taking the shots and I heard him quitting so I knew I needed to put the pressure. That’s why in the first-round I didn’t go for the choke, I had the back but I switched and went to the elbows because I had to cook him a little bit. “

On what is next:

“Next for me is New York baby. The biggest Jewish Israeli community in the united states. This is my spot in the state. June 24th is next for me.”

Who he wants to fight next:

“I don’t care who I fight, I just want to be on the card. For me it’s about me. Whoever wants to dance, just ask me.”

Steve Kozola Quote, Photos

“I felt supremely confident going in. I knew I did the proper preparation and put in the work and time to make it happen. I have the right coaches and people behind me and I have the right mindset. I’m here to represent the United States, God, and my team – Team Quest, Oceanside Jiu Jitsu, Manny Torres Boxing. “

“I’m here to show that I’m a force to be reckoned with here, and people are going to fear me. I’m going to be a champion here at Bellator MMA. I want to fight in London and take care of business there, and if Dillon Danis can make 155, I’ll mess him up.”