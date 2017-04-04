Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino on May 6 for “PUBLIC OFFENSE”

By on
4c3ca520-f9c3-49b0-be2e-9a294674428c

Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino on May 6 for “PUBLIC OFFENSE”
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

King of the Cage Debuts at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino on May 6 for “PUBLIC OFFENSE”

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (April 3, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, presents an evening of live MMA fights at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca, New York on Saturday, May 6, 2017 headlined by a flyweight battle between Pat Mix against Nick Gonzales and featuring some of the sport’s best competitors.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – Flyweight 135 lbs.
Pat “Patchy” Mix (2-0) from Buffalo, New York (WNY MMA) vs. Nick “Saint Nick” Gonzales (3-1) from Albuquerque, New Mexico (Jacksons MMA). Both fighters are top ranked. Mix, who never lost a fight in both his professional and amateur career, won his last bout with an impressive first round victory.

Co-Main Event – Women’s Atomweight 105 lbs.
Melissa Karagianis (2-1) from Toronto, Canada (6ixMMA) vs TBD. Karagianis is one of the women fighters recently signed with KOTC to exclusive, multi-fight contracts.

Jr. Welterweight 160 lbs.
Bubba Norton from Buffalo, New York (WNY MMA) vs. Moe Williams from Lansing, Michigan (Murcielago MMA)

Lightweight 155 lbs. 
Sean Felton from Buffalo, New York (WNY MMA) vs. Vince Ciotoli from Elmira, New York (5 Elements MMA)

Welterweight 170 lbs. 
Albert Tulley from Gouverneur, New York (Team Tulley) vs. George Clynes from Albuquerque, New Mexico (New Mexico Wildbunch)

Flyweight 135 lbs.
Mike Shul from Williamsville, New York (Pursue MA) vs. TBD

Lightweight 155 lbs.  
Todd Liberati from Buffalo, New York (WNY MMA) vs. Jason Lawrence from Erie, Pennsylvania (Prodigy)

Bantamweight 140 lbs. 
Eric Bonner from Buffalo, New York (WNY MMA) vs. Mark Peace from Bradford, Pennsylvania (ATT / Fusion X)

Women’s Flyweight 135 lbs.
Dianna Karavas from New York, New York (Notorious MMA) vs. TBD

Bantamweight 145 lbs. 
Evan Printup from Tuscarora, New York (ATT) vs. TBD

*Fight Card Subject to Change

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 6:00 pm. and fights start at 7:00 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets are on sale now. Tickets are available at select Seneca Resort & Casino retail outlets, online at SenecaCasino.com and Ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster locations, or by phone at 800-745-3000. All Ages. 

Click for TV Spot ?

Official Hashtag: #KOTCPublicOffense
Upcoming Events
8
APRIL
Lithuania, Europe
Kaunas Sports Hall
8
APRIL
Rancho Rio, NM
Santa Ana Star Center
15
APRIL
Sloan, IA
WinnaVegas Casino Resort
15
APRIL
Las Vegas, NV
Cannery Casino & Hotel
29
APRIL
Wyandotte, MI
Yack Arena
6
MAY
Salamanca, NY
Seneca Allegany Casino
6
MAY
San Jacinto, CA
Soboba Casino
MORE
About King of the Cage

After performing over 500 events since its inception in 1998, King of the Cage has proven to be a leader in the evolution of Mixed Martial Arts. No other production has promoted more fights than King of the Cage. KOTC has and continues to promote shows globally, including the United States and foreign countries such as: England, Singapore, South Africa, Canada, Japan, Australia and Philippines.

King of the Cage is available weekly to over 50 million homes in the United States on cable and satellite television on MAVTV, owned by Lucas Oil and also airs in more than 50 countries worldwide.

King of the Cage has been a career staple for countless stars including Ronda Rousey, Forrest Griffin, Quinton Rampage Jackson, Daniel Cormier, TJ Dillishaw, Demetrious Johnson, Robbie Lawler, Rory MacDonald, Rashad Evans, Krazy Horse, Keith Jardine, Mac Danzig, Urijah Faber, Joe Stevenson, and Diego Sanchez.

King of the Cage recently secured a broadcast deal with the UFC, allowing FIGHTPASS to broadcast all events internationally. They also have the rights domestically one year after each event and the initial airings on MAVTV.

Visit at http://www.kingofthecage.com.

MMA Gear

No Comments Yet.

Leave a comment