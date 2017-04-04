King of the Cage Debuts at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino on May 6 for “PUBLIC OFFENSE”

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (April 3, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, presents an evening of live MMA fights at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca, New York on Saturday, May 6, 2017 headlined by a flyweight battle between Pat Mix against Nick Gonzales and featuring some of the sport’s best competitors.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – Flyweight 135 lbs.

Pat “Patchy” Mix (2-0) from Buffalo, New York (WNY MMA) vs. Nick “Saint Nick” Gonzales (3-1) from Albuquerque, New Mexico (Jacksons MMA). Both fighters are top ranked. Mix, who never lost a fight in both his professional and amateur career, won his last bout with an impressive first round victory.

Co-Main Event – Women’s Atomweight 105 lbs.

Melissa Karagianis (2-1) from Toronto, Canada (6ixMMA) vs TBD. Karagianis is one of the women fighters recently signed with KOTC to exclusive, multi-fight contracts.

Jr. Welterweight 160 lbs.

Bubba Norton from Buffalo, New York (WNY MMA) vs. Moe Williams from Lansing, Michigan (Murcielago MMA)

Lightweight 155 lbs.

Sean Felton from Buffalo, New York (WNY MMA) vs. Vince Ciotoli from Elmira, New York (5 Elements MMA)

Welterweight 170 lbs.

Albert Tulley from Gouverneur, New York (Team Tulley) vs. George Clynes from Albuquerque, New Mexico (New Mexico Wildbunch)

Flyweight 135 lbs.

Mike Shul from Williamsville, New York (Pursue MA) vs. TBD

Lightweight 155 lbs.

Todd Liberati from Buffalo, New York (WNY MMA) vs. Jason Lawrence from Erie, Pennsylvania (Prodigy)

Bantamweight 140 lbs.

Eric Bonner from Buffalo, New York (WNY MMA) vs. Mark Peace from Bradford, Pennsylvania (ATT / Fusion X)

Women’s Flyweight 135 lbs.

Dianna Karavas from New York, New York (Notorious MMA) vs. TBD

Bantamweight 145 lbs.

Evan Printup from Tuscarora, New York (ATT) vs. TBD

*Fight Card Subject to Change

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 6:00 pm. and fights start at 7:00 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets are on sale now. Tickets are available at select Seneca Resort & Casino retail outlets, online at SenecaCasino.com and Ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster locations, or by phone at 800-745-3000. All Ages.

