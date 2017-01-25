Scrap Soldier has teamed up with Rage in the Ring out of OKC, OK

We are very excited about this one because it give Founder and Owner the direct connection to his hometown of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Scrap Soldier has teamed up with Rage in the Ring out of OKC, OK. With a 16 year track record of providing fighters a platform to perform and fans years of entertainment we feel they are the perfect partner to continue our brand exposure in the Oklahoma City Area. We have had many Scrap Soldier Fighters compete and hold titles in the RITC events. We have had the opportunity to get to know some of the RITC/RITR team and know that Mike Crawford, Kimber Shafer and the rest of the team will make us proud to have joined their team.

After hearing about what sacrifices that the entire organization made to assist one of the surviving families of the OKC Bombing – we wanted to join in. It was very short notice but we were able to send out a Scrap Soldier Gym Bag packed full of Scrap Soldier Gear for RITC to auction off. The proceeds went directly to that family. It gave me a clear picture of what the concept of “taking care of our own” meant and I made me want to partner up with this organization. Mike Crawford, Kimber Shafer, Dee Burchfield the entire team have gone out of their way to make sure that our fighter, our local representative HR Jimmy Baker and I have always felt welcomed.

We are appreciative of the entire Rage In The Cage & Rage In The Ring Organization for welcoming us to the Family.

Key Players:

Mike Crawford – Owner

Kimber Shafter – Promotion & Media

Dee Burchfield – Matchmaker

