Scrap Soldier Fight Gear Welcomes Cutman Sid Gee To The Family

It is no surprise that we have had many of the Scrap Soldier Fight Gear Fighters appear in the Bellator Cage, so this one made perfect sense… We are honored to have partnered up with one of the most respected and active Cutmen in the sport, Sid Gee. When we got an opportunity to meet him in person, he immediately earned our respect with his impressive resume. With him working hundreds of fights and wrapping thousands of fighters hands, this relationship made perfect sense. We welcome Bellator Cutman Sid Gee to the Scrap Soldier Fight Gear Family and look forward to working with Sid for many years to come.

The highlights of a man who has been involved in Martial Arts for 44 years of his life:

Active Role in the MMA/Boxing Scene:

Full-time Cutman for Bellator

Cutman for Glory Kickboxing and K-1 in Japan. Mma shows include Titan FC, Invicta, W.S.O.F. RFA,

Has worked the ring for ESPN’s Friday Night Boxing

Trained some of the top level MMA fighters in stand up and striking

Martial Arts Successes

8th degree black belt in Chinese Kenpo Karate

Chinese Kenpo Karate Instructor

He coached for the World Combat League that Chuck Norris ran in 2008, 2009

