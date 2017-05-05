Saturday May 6th MMA Futures is bringing you Kansas City Fighting Alliance: KCFA 23 LIVE and FREE

Saturday May 6th MMA Futures is bringing you live MMA from the Truman Independence Center in Independence Missouri. Kansas City Fighting Alliance: KCFA 23 will be a night filled with MMA Action, Headlined by one of Kansas City’s Favorite Bantamweights, and The Ultimate Fighter Alumni Anthony “Sharkbait” Gutierrez.

KC Fighting Alliance 23 Fight Card

**Card Subject to change**

Anthony Gutierrez vs Christian Camp

Dominic Garcia vs Josh Tully 170

Joe Estrada vs Nathan Gossens 140

Antonio Martinez vs Michael Hoff HVY

David Onama vs Theo Brown 155

Amanda Byers vs Elle Wagman 115

Alan Olivas vs Garrett Armfield 135

William Arni vs James Regina HVY

Travis Bray vs Hunter Edwards 145

Brian Harris vs Rex Stidham 135

Tyler Rowe vs JW Kiser 210

Raymond Powell vs Tony Grant 190

You can watch live on MMAFutures.com or on the MMA Futures Youtube channel http://youtube.com/mmafutures