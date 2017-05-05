Saturday May 6th MMA Futures is bringing you Kansas City Fighting Alliance: KCFA 23 LIVE and FREE
Saturday May 6th MMA Futures is bringing you live MMA from the Truman Independence Center in Independence Missouri. Kansas City Fighting Alliance: KCFA 23 will be a night filled with MMA Action, Headlined by one of Kansas City’s Favorite Bantamweights, and The Ultimate Fighter Alumni Anthony “Sharkbait” Gutierrez.
KC Fighting Alliance 23 Fight Card
**Card Subject to change**
Anthony Gutierrez vs Christian Camp
Dominic Garcia vs Josh Tully 170
Joe Estrada vs Nathan Gossens 140
Antonio Martinez vs Michael Hoff HVY
David Onama vs Theo Brown 155
Amanda Byers vs Elle Wagman 115
Alan Olivas vs Garrett Armfield 135
William Arni vs James Regina HVY
Travis Bray vs Hunter Edwards 145
Brian Harris vs Rex Stidham 135
Tyler Rowe vs JW Kiser 210
Raymond Powell vs Tony Grant 190
You can watch live on MMAFutures.com or on the MMA Futures Youtube channel http://youtube.com/mmafutures