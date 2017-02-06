Saturday, 04 March “Contenders” Shooto Germany.

Saturday, 04 March “Contenders” Shooto Germany.

On Saturday, 04 March, we organize in our gym the German Top Team the next “Contenders” Gala of Shooto Germany. Fighters from all over Germany and neighboring countries are the first fights of the year contest in Amateur Shooto, to prepare for the European Championships in June. For spectators, the event is always a highlight, because the atmosphere is second to none in our gym and really always give the fighter all the official Shooto Kings Cage.

If you also want to be with friends or teammates with this again, we have here for you the two most important links:

As Competitors You can register here

As a viewer you get here your ticket exclusively in advance
Just a week later will be played in Schönebeck near Magdeburg ADCC German Open Championships. WIth safety competition of the annual highlights in Grappling is in Germany and there are fighters from across Europe expected to attend this high-profile competition.

From children to master computer beginners to the professionals, each Grappler can participate in this competition and fight for official Medals of ADCC.

Visit the official fighter message is about.

The ADCC German Open Championships 2017 are a race, which you afford to miss under any circumstances and we would love to hear about your participation.
Faito Rashguard
The new “Faito” Rashguard of YAMATO is available from next week in our shop! The jewel is now available for only 49.90 euros with us to order and will be shipped within three days after receipt.
At the same time we also want to now announce the most comprehensive event of the year. On June 10, the Öschhalle in Metzingen is again the venue of SHOOTO KINGS.

As last June we are equal to organize several events for interested fighters in one day, the evening gala of SHOOTO KINGS VI: Ichigeki! is the culmination of a tense day.

The 17th European Championships Amateur Shooto in bringing back fighters from across Europe in Germany’s largest Outlet City Metzingen.

At the European Open Shidokan fighting in full contact karate and kickboxing for numerous thrilling fights and appropriate entertainment also will make.

In the evening, selected finals in Shooto and Shidokan will open the evening program, which this time again guarantee professional bouts in Shooto and the Main Event “Japan vs. Germany” for unparalleled Martial Arts Action.

Tickets for the event are available from us on the website of SHOOTO KINGS.

As a fighter you can register by simply clicking on the corresponding poster in Shooto or Shidokan.
SHOOTO KINGS VI: Ichigeki!
Registration 17th European Amateur Shooto Championships
European Shidokan Open 2017
