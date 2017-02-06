Saturday, 04 March “Contenders” Shooto Germany.

At the same time we also want to now announce the most comprehensive event of the year. On June 10, the Öschhalle in Metzingen is again the venue of SHOOTO KINGS. As last June we are equal to organize several events for interested fighters in one day, the evening gala of SHOOTO KINGS VI: Ichigeki! is the culmination of a tense day. The 17th European Championships Amateur Shooto in bringing back fighters from across Europe in Germany’s largest Outlet City Metzingen. At the European Open Shidokan fighting in full contact karate and kickboxing for numerous thrilling fights and appropriate entertainment also will make. In the evening, selected finals in Shooto and Shidokan will open the evening program, which this time again guarantee professional bouts in Shooto and the Main Event “Japan vs. Germany” for unparalleled Martial Arts Action. Tickets for the event are available from us on the website of SHOOTO KINGS. As a fighter you can register by simply clicking on the corresponding poster in Shooto or Shidokan.